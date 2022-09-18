Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Bruce: First day of fall does not live up to its name-Tropical watch continues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - today is the first day of fall and mother nature does not deliver. Ut was a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tomorrow a weak front arrives and lows the humidity just a bit but no major cooldown is expected. Over the weekend we will stay hot and mostly dry a hot with highs in the 90s. Although we are technically moving into Fall it still feels like summer. A cold front is expected to move in for the start of the week on Monday bringing cooler conditions and getting highs back into the mid to low 80s. We could see some overnight lows in the 50s by mid week.
fox8live.com
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
fox8live.com
Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
fox8live.com
New Orleans Local
Audubon Zoo - Nature at Night (1st weekend) -Tickets on Sale for Boo at the Zoo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
New Orleans tourism leaders concerned, yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the deadliest city per capita in America, tourism leaders say they’re concerned but remain optimistic about the future. Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. says the national headlines make it harder to sell the city. “We...
fox8live.com
Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice. Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook....
fox8live.com
Boutte excused from New Mexico game for birth of his boy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte will not suit up for the Purple and Gold this Saturday due to the birth of his newborn child. Coach Brian Kelly said the LSU wide receiver has been excused to be with his girlfriend in anticipation of the arrival of his boy. “I’ve...
fox8live.com
Organizers want to break stigma linked to N.O. East, take matters into their own hands to clean up neglect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in New Orleans East said they’re fed up with the ‘bad rap’ the community receives from crime, and some have taken matters into their own hands to restore years of neglect. A team of residents and volunteers worked to beautify Bundy Road,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
New Orleans-area businesses finding workers in short supply, despite higher wages
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gerard Trentacoste, who manages the Elizabeth’s clothing store on Metairie Road, said finding the latest fashions and accessories or the customers to buy them isn’t the shop’s biggest issue. He says it is a shortage of workers. “It’s been very difficult to find...
fox8live.com
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
fox8live.com
New Orleans realtors ask state insurance commissioner to delay requested Louisiana Citizens rate hike
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans realtors are asking state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to delay approval of a requested 63 percent rate hike for more than 100,000 homeowners who have policies with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “It affects affordability,” said Cody Caudill of Keller...
fox8live.com
Coach Kelly looking for ‘persistence and consistency’ with his Tigers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s SEC opener against Mississippi State got off to a bumpy start. The Purple and Gold trailed 13-0, but closed the contest on a 31-3 run. It was quite an impressive victory, but now the question is, can they continue to do it week-after-week. “But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
JPSO 95% filled after recent recruiting class
WESTWEGO (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working on keeping manpower numbers strong. The 24 new deputies who are a part of the 60th graduating class received their badges at a ceremony at the Alario Center on Thursday. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says that the new faces...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Military vet scammed by repairman
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Iraq War veteran says he was scammed by an appliance repairman who took hundreds of dollars without doing any work. After the veteran did some digging, he realized the same repairman was the subject of a number of Fox 8 Defenders reports. Michael Dougherty and...
fox8live.com
Slidell apartment residents told to ‘shelter in place’, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell were told to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning. Police say that an incident occurred at the Canterbury and The Lofts apartments across the street from Salmen High School. Police said that...
fox8live.com
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
fox8live.com
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ neice seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday (Sept. 20) afternoon. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened in the 7100 block of...
fox8live.com
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
fox8live.com
Former NOPD chief critical of new deployment plan, says department needs to be more proactive
“Removing people from administrative jobs is the result of not hiring civilians five years ago to do that kind of work,” Serpas said. “I’ve been clear on this for a long time: Shaun has not been given the political or financial support to make recruiting and retention the number one issue of this department for the last five years.”
Comments / 0