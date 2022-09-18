NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - today is the first day of fall and mother nature does not deliver. Ut was a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tomorrow a weak front arrives and lows the humidity just a bit but no major cooldown is expected. Over the weekend we will stay hot and mostly dry a hot with highs in the 90s. Although we are technically moving into Fall it still feels like summer. A cold front is expected to move in for the start of the week on Monday bringing cooler conditions and getting highs back into the mid to low 80s. We could see some overnight lows in the 50s by mid week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO