New Orleans, LA

Bruce: First day of fall does not live up to its name-Tropical watch continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - today is the first day of fall and mother nature does not deliver. Ut was a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tomorrow a weak front arrives and lows the humidity just a bit but no major cooldown is expected. Over the weekend we will stay hot and mostly dry a hot with highs in the 90s. Although we are technically moving into Fall it still feels like summer. A cold front is expected to move in for the start of the week on Monday bringing cooler conditions and getting highs back into the mid to low 80s. We could see some overnight lows in the 50s by mid week.
Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
City
Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice. Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook....
Boutte excused from New Mexico game for birth of his boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte will not suit up for the Purple and Gold this Saturday due to the birth of his newborn child. Coach Brian Kelly said the LSU wide receiver has been excused to be with his girlfriend in anticipation of the arrival of his boy. “I’ve...
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
JPSO 95% filled after recent recruiting class

WESTWEGO (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working on keeping manpower numbers strong. The 24 new deputies who are a part of the 60th graduating class received their badges at a ceremony at the Alario Center on Thursday. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says that the new faces...
Fox 8 Defenders: Military vet scammed by repairman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Iraq War veteran says he was scammed by an appliance repairman who took hundreds of dollars without doing any work. After the veteran did some digging, he realized the same repairman was the subject of a number of Fox 8 Defenders reports. Michael Dougherty and...
Slidell apartment residents told to ‘shelter in place’, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell were told to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning. Police say that an incident occurred at the Canterbury and The Lofts apartments across the street from Salmen High School. Police said that...
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
