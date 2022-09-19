ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David R. Brabham, Jr. Named Moncks Corner’s New Police Chief

 2 days ago
Pictured: David R. Brabham, Jr. (CREDIT: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – David R. Brabham, Jr. is the new police chief for Moncks Corner, town officials recently announced.

Brabham previously served as a major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and comes to Moncks Corner with more than 27 years of experience in law enforcement.

Town officials said the extensive recruitment and selection process began in March of this year with a community survey to gather citizens’ input about what they would like to see in the town’s next police chief.

After listening to the department, the community, and its leaders, a description of the ideal candidate was created and used to recruit prospective candidates, town officials said.

The candidates that most closely matched the community’s criteria were interviewed by a seven-member advisory committee. The committee, which was comprised of community leaders representing different social, institutional, and faith communities, unanimously recommended Brabham be selected as Moncks Corner’s police chief.

“We wanted a process that selected the very best police chief for our community. We solicited and received interest from twenty-one candidates from all over the country. But in the end, it was someone close to home that stood out above the rest as the best person to lead the police department forward,” Town Administrator Jeff Lord said.

“Moncks Corner is such a great community that we were able to attract many highly qualified candidates to choose from. It was a difficult decision given the quality of candidates, but I am confident that Mr. Brabham is the best choice for our town, as he not only has the experience and technical capability, but also has a proven track record of serving with honesty and integrity. As our community and law enforcement nationwide adapts to the challenges of accountability and recruiting, those are the most important traits a Police Chief can have,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear.

Brabham started his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Moncks Corner Police Department where he served as a patrolman and canine handler.

In 1998 he was employed with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and started in the patrol division. While with the sheriff’s office, he was the supervisor of the canine unit, drug enforcement unit, training division and the special response team commander.

He was promoted to captain over the community services division and school resource officers before being promoted to major of investigations and support services. He also graduated from the 250th session of the FBI National Academy.

He has an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Trident Technical College. He is active in the community as a softball coach, and member of the Grove Christian Church in Moncks Corner.

Brabham was sworn in and took command of the department at the town’s Sept. 15 council meeting.

