WGME
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
wabi.tv
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
Police respond to fatal crash in Saco
SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
Maine man indicted for manslaughter, OUI following fatal March crash in Naples
A 22-year-old Naples man has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a March 6 crash that killed a Pennsylvania woman. Chase James Weese was also indicted on felony counts of driving to endanger with serious injury and reckless conduct with a dangerous...
Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway
Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
NECN
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
NECN
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
WMUR.com
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Maine home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
wabi.tv
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
That Was Fast: Hannaford Going in Where Shaw’s Just Closed in Scarborough, Maine
Now Hannaford Supermarket will have two locations in Scarborough. They have the Oakhill Plaza Hannaford and fear not - that one will stay open. Now you'll have two options to shop at Hannaford in Scarborough. This location on Payne Road in Scarborough was the second closing of Shaw's recently. The...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Charged in Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School
Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said. One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
