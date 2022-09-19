Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
WSET
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
Two Boaters Die in Vessel Collision During Va. Bass Fishing Tournament
Two boaters died and two others were thrown overboard but rescued on Saturday in what appears to have been a head-on collision at speed between two vessels in a narrow curve with limited visibility in the lower end of Virginia’s Lake Chesdin. The lake, known for good bass fishing,...
WLBT
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: False ‘shooter’ call at W-L prompts large emergency response, one of multiple hoaxes around Va.
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) Police and firefighters swarmed Washington-Liberty High School this afternoon after an apparent hoax about an active shooter. A caller told Arlington’s 911 dispatch that someone shot numerous people in a specific classroom at the school, according to scanner traffic, but no such shooting was located by authorities.
Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park
According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.
Virginia man had 30,000 Fentanyl pills shipped to him from California
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison last week after he ordered 30,000 Fentanyl pills from California and distributed them throughout Southwest Virginia.
WHSV
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
shoredailynews.com
Hemoraggic Disease in local deer monitored by DWR
Recent reports of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease(EHD), a viral disease in deer, are being monitored by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources. EHD’s symptoms can seem like Chronic Wasting Disease(CWD), but it is much less worrisome to the Commonwealth’s Deer Biologists. Todd Englemyer, the biologist who covers Accomack &...
These recovering addicts in Va. are working to help others in 'Project Recover'
A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around
North Carolina detention officer killed in single-vehicle motorcycle collision: MCSO
Brandon Thomas, 35, was the officer that died.
Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued the remaining 27 dogs of over 100 left on a Virginia property after the owner died.
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
NBC12
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for hit and run driver
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State police are still on the lookout for a man they say struck and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian on I-264 in Portsmouth, Va. on Saturday. According to officials, the hit and run happened at 12:48 on Oct. 17, around Exit 6. They say the...
