Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WLBT

Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WHSV

VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Hemoraggic Disease in local deer monitored by DWR

Recent reports of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease(EHD), a viral disease in deer, are being monitored by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources. EHD’s symptoms can seem like Chronic Wasting Disease(CWD), but it is much less worrisome to the Commonwealth’s Deer Biologists. Todd Englemyer, the biologist who covers Accomack &...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police looking for hit and run driver

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State police are still on the lookout for a man they say struck and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian on I-264 in Portsmouth, Va. on Saturday. According to officials, the hit and run happened at 12:48 on Oct. 17, around Exit 6. They say the...

