Lawrence, KS

Dan Fitzgerald joins K-Nation to discuss KU baseball’s biggest transfer class

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to talk about some of the key transfers making up the program’s biggest transfer class .

Fitzgerald talked about managing a wide recruiting map, recruits from his former school, other Big 12 schools and the NJCAA World Series runner up.

“We were kind of 24/7 on [recruiting],” Fitzgerald said. “It really paid off with a great group of guys.”

The full episode of K-Nation can be found here . K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

KSNT News

Kansas students reflect on football team’s hot start

LAWRENCE (K-NATION) – Kansas football has started 3-0 for the first time since 2009. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt took to the streets of Lawrence ahead of the Jayhawks’ win over Houston to get students’ thoughts on the team. Kansas plays host to Duke on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m. with a chance to start the […]
LAWRENCE, KS
