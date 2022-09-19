Dan Fitzgerald joins K-Nation to discuss KU baseball’s biggest transfer class

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to talk about some of the key transfers making up the program’s biggest transfer class .

Fitzgerald talked about managing a wide recruiting map, recruits from his former school, other Big 12 schools and the NJCAA World Series runner up.

“We were kind of 24/7 on [recruiting],” Fitzgerald said. “It really paid off with a great group of guys.”

The full episode of K-Nation can be found here . K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.