Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery

Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations

U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000.
TUCSON, AZ
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell's Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona's minimum wage will go up in the new year. That's because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
FARGO, ND
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​"Totally Incompetent" and "Rotten" "Bozos"

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as "totally incompetent," "rotten," "bozos" and called to "clean house" of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff's deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road.
SAHUARITA, AZ
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff's Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff's department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

