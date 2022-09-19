Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery
Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats hold off North Dakota State Bison, college football
The Arizona Wildcats defeated North Dakota State Bison, 31-28, in a non-conference football game at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
KOLD-TV
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson. Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
Agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
clayconews.com
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE NEARLY THREE HUNDRED (300) POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS ON I-10 NORTH OF TUCSON, ARIZONA
Tucson, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock, Arizona. During the traffic...
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
