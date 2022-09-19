ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Elmwood Drive closed Wednesday; Morgan Drive closed Thursday, and more TPG road work

HAMMOND—Tangipahoa Parish road crews will require two road closures this week to complete maintenance work. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Elmwood Drive off of Yellow Water Road will be closed at a point exactly 450 feet from the entrance to the road. Crews will be performing road maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, and detours will be posted.
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
Watching Invest 98L closely

! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
Viking Mississippi makes inaugural departure from St. Paul to New Orleans

As you board, grab a warm towel. Champagne is served in the Explorer Room, a glass-enclosed space with a 180-degree view of the Mississippi River and a constellation pattern that glows at night. The lounge known as the Living Room has a live band and a turntable for playing vinyl records at your leisure. Lastly, don’t forget to take use of the Sun Terrace’s upper deck’s confined yet tranquil infinity plunge pool.
