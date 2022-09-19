Read full article on original website
an17.com
Elmwood Drive closed Wednesday; Morgan Drive closed Thursday, and more TPG road work
HAMMOND—Tangipahoa Parish road crews will require two road closures this week to complete maintenance work. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Elmwood Drive off of Yellow Water Road will be closed at a point exactly 450 feet from the entrance to the road. Crews will be performing road maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, and detours will be posted.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
NOLA.com
Large police presence at Slidell apartment complex; 'shelter in place' order lifted, police say
Slidell police have lifted a "shelter in place" order that was issued earlier Wednesday at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive while authorities to a situation there. Update: Man in custody after barricading himself, others inside apartment. The Canterbury and The Lofts apartment complex is at 301 Spartan Drive (map)...
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
NOLA.com
Boat owners cry foul after Fire Marshal closes slips at South Shore Marina
More than two dozen boat owners were ordered to immediately vacate covered slips at the South Shore Harbor Marina over the weekend because of long-neglected fire hazards, the latest flashpoint for the Lakefront Management Authority that controls the harbor and has been beset by a series of recent controversies. The...
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat in Louisiana
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
theadvocate.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
NOLA.com
Whose club is it, anyway? 70-year-old Pearl River women's club target of takeover
When a uniformed Pearl River Police officer showed up at Lola Monroe’s home on a recent August afternoon, the 77-year-old woman was puzzled but not at all alarmed, even though, she says now, the officer was perspiring heavily and “was so nervous it was almost funny.”. He asked...
Watching Invest 98L closely
! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge parking lot fight takes turn for worse, multiple shots fired
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at a man he was fighting with, authorities say. Public records identify Samuel Quinn as the suspected gunman who fired the shots in question on Monday, September 19. According to...
As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back
Crime is a real concern, and one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything they can to stay strong and secure
NOLA.com
Lakeside Shopping Center adds two new tenants, sees expansions despite tough mall market
Lakeside Shopping Center is adding a new retailer and restaurant while another longtime tenant expands to a freestanding store on the property, the latest changes at the Metairie mall that's held up better than many other shopping centers. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is completing construction on a new 8,800-square-foot location...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
NOPD on the look out for two suspected of Louisa Street shooting
A woman was reportedly wounded during the incident, according to the NOPD. EMS took her to the hospital but her condition was not shared.
bulletin-news.com
Viking Mississippi makes inaugural departure from St. Paul to New Orleans
As you board, grab a warm towel. Champagne is served in the Explorer Room, a glass-enclosed space with a 180-degree view of the Mississippi River and a constellation pattern that glows at night. The lounge known as the Living Room has a live band and a turntable for playing vinyl records at your leisure. Lastly, don’t forget to take use of the Sun Terrace’s upper deck’s confined yet tranquil infinity plunge pool.
