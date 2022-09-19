Read full article on original website
Related
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 30,851 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The broader...
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Asia markets trade higher as Japan's inflation nears 8-year high; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and China kept its loan prime rate on hold. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.36% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng tech...
The dollar can strengthen to new highs if central banks fail to achieve a soft-landing and inflation stays elevated, Bank of America says
BofA said Fed messaging will impact the dollar this week as the central bank gears up for an outsized rate hike. Analysts said the dollar can only weaken if US inflation shows it is on a clear downward path. If the Fed can't avoid a hard landing of the economy,...
US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table
US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says interest rates could be higher, faster, and last longer ahead of today’s Fed announcement
The Federal Reserve could be bringing the “pain” this Wednesday. After all, that’s what chair Jerome Powell said in his policy speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last month—sending markets all wobbly. And that was before another hot inflation read wobbled things again. Economists and...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
International Business Times
Asia's Macro Hedge Funds Get Ready For End Of Yen Weakness
Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds. Veteran Japan investor Soon Hock Chua's Asia Genesis Macro Fund closed its short position...
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower, Treasury Yields Jump, As Fed Meeting Begins Amid Hawkish Rate Bets
Stocks ended lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. Stocks were also pushed lower by another grim set of figures from the housing market, where permits for new construction in the month...
Global shares mostly gain as investors await Fed rate hike
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late flurry of buying as investors awaited another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 6,034.21. Germany's DAX lost 0.3% to 12,763.74....
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates.
10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in over 11 years on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where it is expected to deliver another large interest rate hike.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0