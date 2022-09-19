Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in Graham, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
Man dies after shooting on Buchanan Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road just before 1 p.m. about an aggravated assault. At the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer, who had been shot and […]
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
3 men charged in Durham shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others
Durham police officers have charged three men in a double murder case that happened back in February.
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
Crash with serious injuries shuts down North Holden Road in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries shut down North Holden Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Both north and southbound lanes of Holden Road are closed between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. A person who was on a motorcycle reportedly has […]
abc45.com
Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
Neighbors react to double shooting investigation in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We are working to learn more details on a double shooting that left one person dead and another person injured. Davidson County deputies say the victims drove to the Food Lion on Highway 150 near Tyro on Sunday afternoon. Detectives are remaining tight-lipped about where it started from. Neighbors tell […]
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
wfmynews2.com
Durham man arrested on multiple assault charges in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Durham man was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Alamance County, according to Alamance County deputies. Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Legacy Lane in Haw River on Sunday.
Graham police charge two teenagers with first degree murder in death of two 16-year-olds
GRAHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Graham police said officers arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of two 16-year-old boys. Officers charged a 14-year-old and 17-year-old with two counts of first degree murder. Investigators said they found the victims' bodies in the woods behind an apartment complex.
Durham Police identify man killed in in Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard that left a 23-year-old man dead.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Police Seek 17-Year-Old in Double Murder Investigation, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey present the 5:00 news, including the Orange County Sheriff’s office seeking a 17-year-old suspect in the murder of two teens over the weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WXII 12
Up to $10,000 Reward to help solve a homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro Investigation Bureau is offering up to $10,000 for information to solve a homicide case. On Aug. 15, officers responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. Police said they found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound when they...
WXII 12
Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire, police rescue family trapped in car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, a family of three was rescued in Winston-Salem. Watch more of WXII above. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a single-car crash with injuries to the 1400 block of S. Stratford Road. At the scene, officers saw the driver and her two children still...
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
cbs17
Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
whee.net
Charge certified in hit-and-run
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. Ultimately, the judge certified the charge against Thorpe in court on Monday and next it heads before a grand jury.
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
