Elon, NC

FOX8 News

Man dies after shooting on Buchanan Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road just before 1 p.m. about an aggravated assault. At the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer, who had been shot and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

Up to $10,000 Reward to help solve a homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro Investigation Bureau is offering up to $10,000 for information to solve a homicide case. On Aug. 15, officers responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. Police said they found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound when they...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem fire, police rescue family trapped in car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, a family of three was rescued in Winston-Salem. Watch more of WXII above. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a single-car crash with injuries to the 1400 block of S. Stratford Road. At the scene, officers saw the driver and her two children still...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
whee.net

Charge certified in hit-and-run

Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. Ultimately, the judge certified the charge against Thorpe in court on Monday and next it heads before a grand jury.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

