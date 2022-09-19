ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

CareSource matching donations to Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has launched a matching gift challenge with CareSource, ahead of their SPARK fundraising event on Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade. CareSource has pledged to match donations up to $300,000. The club hopes to raise funds this year through the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond Police Department thanks communities for support

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department issued a statement Tuesday towards communities in the support of Officer Seara Burton's procession. Major Jon Bales, Deputy Chief of Police, posted a statement on the department's social media to the City of Richmond and surrounding communities. The Richmond Police Department would like...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

"She fought the good fight, it was time for her to go," Richmond welcomes fallen hero home

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Dozens of people lined N 5th St. in Richmond, awaiting the arrival of Richmond Officer Seara Burton, but it’s not the homecoming they hoped for. “It makes me think different about this town now, I grew up here and I never thought something like this would happen here, but I was hoping she pull through," said Trisha Cema, a Richmond resident.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: AMBER Alert for three children out of Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Around 10:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received information regarding three juveniles not attending school on Wednesday, September 21. Upon further investigation by Greenville Police, it was determined that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser, and Kirt's three children are missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban PLATE # JTK6408.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Local law enforcement agencies react on social media to Officer Burton's death

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley expressed their condolences. Dayton Police & Fire posted on Facebook saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department's Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton's sacrifice and service."
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Honor Flight Dayton returns to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, Honor Flight Dayton took a group of more than one-hundred military veterans from the Miami Valley to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials and monuments dedicated to them. Some have said life is a journey and an experience full...
WASHINGTON, DC
dayton247now.com

Suspect arrested in Dayton area for Norwood murder

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood Police have a suspect in a murder two weeks ago. Andre Denson, 26, was found shot in the entryway of an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road at about 9:30 on Sept. 5. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.
NORWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond Police warn of scam using Officer Burton's name

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- The Richmond Police Department says a fundraising scam has raised more than $3,000 in the name of Police Officer Seara Burton. The police department shared screenshots of the "Plumfund" account asking for donations to Burton's family. The image indicates $3,511 had been given. "Unfortunately, we have...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Fall starts Thursday - literally and temperature-wise!

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Above normal temperatures will be with us for the start of the work week, but our first real taste of fall moves in later this week!. Patchy fog has developed for the morning commute so expect to hit areas of lower visibility. We start off in the upper 50s and eventually reach into the mid 80s this afternoon.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Strong storm chances Wednesday to finish off Summer

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A quick round of storms are possible through sunrise this morning as temperatures start to heat up. We wake up to the upper 60s before warming into the lower 90s this afternoon - the previous record is 95, so we will be close!. Strong to potentially...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Summer hangs on for a bit longer; When we start to feel like Fall

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Storm chances are around this morning with a few rumbles through the AM commute. It's a warm start with temps in the upper 60s but we eventually reach back into the lower 80s. We should some sunshine return after lunch. Temps stay HOT through mid week...
ENVIRONMENT

