Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
CareSource matching donations to Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has launched a matching gift challenge with CareSource, ahead of their SPARK fundraising event on Oct. 20 at the Dayton Arcade. CareSource has pledged to match donations up to $300,000. The club hopes to raise funds this year through the...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Department thanks communities for support
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department issued a statement Tuesday towards communities in the support of Officer Seara Burton's procession. Major Jon Bales, Deputy Chief of Police, posted a statement on the department's social media to the City of Richmond and surrounding communities. The Richmond Police Department would like...
dayton247now.com
"She fought the good fight, it was time for her to go," Richmond welcomes fallen hero home
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Dozens of people lined N 5th St. in Richmond, awaiting the arrival of Richmond Officer Seara Burton, but it’s not the homecoming they hoped for. “It makes me think different about this town now, I grew up here and I never thought something like this would happen here, but I was hoping she pull through," said Trisha Cema, a Richmond resident.
dayton247now.com
"I'm excited to see them in this apartment," Dayton Detective helps family from Ukraine
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detective Rod Roberts is collecting donations for the Levdokymenko family. They escaped Eastern Ukraine where the fighting has been ongoing since 2014, long before the Russian invasion. “It’s been scary, I couldn’t imagine having three kids in a war zone. They said the town they fled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Acting Fire Chief Tom Snively promoted to Fire Chief of the Middletown Division of Fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Acting Fire Chief Tom Snively was promoted to Fire Chief of the Middletown Division of Fire by Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli. Fire Chief Snively, a 30-year member of the Middletown Fire Department, advanced through the ranks, eventually becoming Deputy Chief in 2006 and Assistant Chief in 2016.
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo says 3 orphaned manatees are ready to return to Florida waters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Soon it will be time to say goodbye to SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan. The orphaned manatees will return to Florida soon. The Cincinnati Zoo's primary goal was to put some weight on those manatees. “These three have consumed about 166,158 lbs of food, mostly lettuce, during their...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: AMBER Alert for three children out of Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Around 10:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received information regarding three juveniles not attending school on Wednesday, September 21. Upon further investigation by Greenville Police, it was determined that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser, and Kirt's three children are missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban PLATE # JTK6408.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
dayton247now.com
Local law enforcement agencies react on social media to Officer Burton's death
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley expressed their condolences. Dayton Police & Fire posted on Facebook saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department's Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton's sacrifice and service."
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Board of Elections hosts naturalization ceremony for new citizens
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s National Voter Registration Day, and the Montgomery County Board of Elections hosted a naturalization ceremony for over 80 new U.S. citizens from nearly 50 different countries. Judge Walter Rice swore in the new Americans during a touching ceremony and said the greatest responsibility of...
dayton247now.com
Honor Flight Dayton returns to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON (WKEF) -- For the first time in nearly three years, Honor Flight Dayton took a group of more than one-hundred military veterans from the Miami Valley to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials and monuments dedicated to them. Some have said life is a journey and an experience full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Suspect arrested in Dayton area for Norwood murder
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood Police have a suspect in a murder two weeks ago. Andre Denson, 26, was found shot in the entryway of an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road at about 9:30 on Sept. 5. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police warn of scam using Officer Burton's name
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- The Richmond Police Department says a fundraising scam has raised more than $3,000 in the name of Police Officer Seara Burton. The police department shared screenshots of the "Plumfund" account asking for donations to Burton's family. The image indicates $3,511 had been given. "Unfortunately, we have...
dayton247now.com
Coroner testifies about autopsies of first two victims in Pike County massacre case
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The lead forensic investigator who conducted all eight autopsies in the Pike County massacre case took the stand Tuesday to testify about how the first two victims who were discovered actually died in April 2016. Dr. Karen Looman is the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County,...
dayton247now.com
Fall starts Thursday - literally and temperature-wise!
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Above normal temperatures will be with us for the start of the work week, but our first real taste of fall moves in later this week!. Patchy fog has developed for the morning commute so expect to hit areas of lower visibility. We start off in the upper 50s and eventually reach into the mid 80s this afternoon.
dayton247now.com
Strong storm chances Wednesday to finish off Summer
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A quick round of storms are possible through sunrise this morning as temperatures start to heat up. We wake up to the upper 60s before warming into the lower 90s this afternoon - the previous record is 95, so we will be close!. Strong to potentially...
dayton247now.com
Springfield man facing murder, weapons charges after Friday shooting death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Springfield man is behind bars after police say he shot a man who later died. Springfield Police say 48-year-old Nagongi Cann of Springfield was found about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a vehicle on Selma Road with a gunshot wound to his hip. Cann was taken...
dayton247now.com
Summer hangs on for a bit longer; When we start to feel like Fall
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Storm chances are around this morning with a few rumbles through the AM commute. It's a warm start with temps in the upper 60s but we eventually reach back into the lower 80s. We should some sunshine return after lunch. Temps stay HOT through mid week...
dayton247now.com
Have you seen this man? Suspect accused of using stolen credit card in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A man who used a stolen credit card at an OM Oil is on the run. The man shown in surveillance images is accused of using a stolen credit card at the OM Oil located at 1535 North Keowee Street. The suspect was last seen wearing...
Comments / 0