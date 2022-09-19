ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
E! News

Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman takes offense to mention of potential Eagles dynasty

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman knows what a dynasty is. More than most.And though Edelman isn't contributing to any dynasties on the field right now, he's still out there defending the sanctity of the word "dynasty."Edelman showed that in the opening moments of Tuesday's episode of "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+. Off the top of the show, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got awfully excited about the Philadelphia Eagles."If this team puts the right hand under center and the right hand on the steering wheel -- coach and quarterback -- then this team can seriously be considered a dynasty moving forward,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Tony Romo
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Mark Sanchez News

Well played, Mark Sanchez... The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster delivered a pretty classic line during Sunday afternoon's game. "Shelton is clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history," Sanchez said of Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. The comment quickly went viral. It's a funny comment, to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Had Sideline Outburst Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly lost his composure on Sunday against the Saints, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. While on the Let's Go! podcast this week, Brady opened up about his latest sideline outburst. Brady admit that he was "pissed off" throughout the Buccaneers-Saints game....
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games

The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
NFL

