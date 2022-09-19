‘The Stakes Are So High’: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Seeks to Represent Working Class

Read full article on original website
Yavin Zee
2d ago
Bleh. We're all working class but our freedoms arre being taken by Democrats. We're all unhappy for years and it's liberals in charge. Crime, anger, and just more effeminate thinking that isn't working.
Allamericanme
2d ago
No democrats this election cycle, pleeeaase! They have done enough damage in the past nearly 2 years. Let's vote them out and force them to the middle instead of the extreme far left. 💪
Rukus GSD
2d ago
Democrats haven't taken interest in the working class in decades.
Chronicle
Which Books Are Banned, Challenged in Washington?
An unprecedented wave of book bans is sweeping across the U.S., according to experts who track book bans and challenges at PEN America and the American Library Association. In a preliminary report released on Sept. 16 tracking book challenges so far in 2022, the ALA reports that there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources through Aug. 31. In that same period, a whopping 1,651 unique titles were targeted.
Chronicle
Washington Makes Undocumented Immigrants Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds
Undocumented immigrants in Washington affected by COVID-19 can now apply for a new round of financial relief, as part of an unprecedented $340 million fund approved last year by the state legislature. Eligible people can apply to the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund and receive at least $1,000 via check...
These 8 New Washington Laws Tri-Cities Should Know About
Every July new laws come into effect in Washington State and you may have missed these 8 new ones for 2022. You should be aware of how new laws affect the Tri-Cities. These new laws range from gun control to environmental clean energy and transportation. BAN ON SALE OF HIGH-CAPACITY...
Chronicle
Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Seeks Election on ‘America First Agenda, That’s What I Stand For’
Editor’s Note: A profile on Democratic congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, can be found here. Working for the CIA, former Green Beret Joe Kent lived about as covert a life as one can. Now, by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate from Yacolt has been thrust into the public eye.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History
After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
KXLY
Nearly 700k Washingtonians are eligible for student loan forgiveness
SPOKANE, Wash. — New data from the White House shows that nearly 700,000 Washington borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers. Applications for student loan forgiveness should open by early October.
Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
thestand.org
‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here
► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
focushillsboro.com
Should Oregon’s Legislators Be Punished For Skipping A Vote On Measure 113?
If voters adopt Ballot Measure 113 on November 8th, state politicians who have 10 or more unexcused absences from the House or Senate will be ineligible to serve for the upcoming term. Republicans from Oregon frequently deserted the state Capitol between 2019 and 2021 to prevent the Democratic majority from...
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
Inslee OK with nuclear replacing lower Snake River dams' hydro power
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would be fine with his state replacing the power currently generated by four lower Snake River dams with new small nuclear reactors, according to his office. "The governor has been consistent that all zero-emission options are on the table," including nuclear,...
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
