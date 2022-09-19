ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘The Stakes Are So High’: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Seeks to Represent Working Class

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Yavin Zee
2d ago

Bleh. We're all working class but our freedoms arre being taken by Democrats. We're all unhappy for years and it's liberals in charge. Crime, anger, and just more effeminate thinking that isn't working.

Reply
20
Allamericanme
2d ago

No democrats this election cycle, pleeeaase! They have done enough damage in the past nearly 2 years. Let's vote them out and force them to the middle instead of the extreme far left. 💪

Reply
6
Rukus GSD
2d ago

Democrats haven't taken interest in the working class in decades.

Reply(2)
15
Related
Chronicle

Which Books Are Banned, Challenged in Washington?

An unprecedented wave of book bans is sweeping across the U.S., according to experts who track book bans and challenges at PEN America and the American Library Association. In a preliminary report released on Sept. 16 tracking book challenges so far in 2022, the ALA reports that there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources through Aug. 31. In that same period, a whopping 1,651 unique titles were targeted.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Skamania County, WA
City
Washougal, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
Chronicle

Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History

After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Impeachment#Economy#Small Business Loan#Working Class#Republican#Democratic#Congressional#Washingtonian
KXLY

Nearly 700k Washingtonians are eligible for student loan forgiveness

SPOKANE, Wash. — New data from the White House shows that nearly 700,000 Washington borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers. Applications for student loan forgiveness should open by early October.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
OREGON STATE
thestand.org

‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here

► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Vancouver, CA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy