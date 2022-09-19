ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
2d ago

Really if you like what Inslee is doing….. keep voting for him! Personally, I would rather have someone like this guy who wants Americans first! Our streets are nothing but crime ridden because of Inslee and his Sanctuary crap! Drugs, criminals, gangs, drive by shootings but Inslee pushing environmental crap instead of safety! Time to vote for people with common sense!

Kate
2d ago

Agree with everything he stands for. So glad he’s willing to run for office! As he fought in wars before, we now need him to fight the Biden Administration to keep America free.

Carl Burke
2d ago

America first means taking care of all its citizens, not just the rich ones. It means free health care and free education. It means everyone has the right to do what they want with their bodies. It means student loan forgiveness and making sure every hard working American can afford to buy a house. I doubt he stands for any of these things.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October. The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look to keep her spot as U.S. Senate representative for the state of Washington.
KXLY

Nearly 700k Washingtonians are eligible for student loan forgiveness

SPOKANE, Wash. — New data from the White House shows that nearly 700,000 Washington borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Joe Biden announced the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers. Applications for student loan forgiveness should open by early October.
nypressnews.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
Chronicle

Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Big Country News

Former Washington State Worker Gets 5 Years for $360,000 Unemployment Fraud Scheme

TACOMA - A former employee of Washington State’s Employment Security Department has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to five years in prison for three federal felonies for his scheme to exploit his employment for personal enrichment and to fraudulently distribute at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
