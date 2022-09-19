Really if you like what Inslee is doing….. keep voting for him! Personally, I would rather have someone like this guy who wants Americans first! Our streets are nothing but crime ridden because of Inslee and his Sanctuary crap! Drugs, criminals, gangs, drive by shootings but Inslee pushing environmental crap instead of safety! Time to vote for people with common sense!
Agree with everything he stands for. So glad he’s willing to run for office! As he fought in wars before, we now need him to fight the Biden Administration to keep America free.
America first means taking care of all its citizens, not just the rich ones. It means free health care and free education. It means everyone has the right to do what they want with their bodies. It means student loan forgiveness and making sure every hard working American can afford to buy a house. I doubt he stands for any of these things.
