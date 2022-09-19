ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anger in China after 27 people killed in Covid quarantine bus crash

By Martin Farrer and agencies
The Guardian
 2 days ago
People queue in front of health workers in protective suits at a mass Covid testing site in Guizhou province, China Photograph: Reuters

Anger has flared among social media users in China after 27 people died when a bus carrying them to a Covid-19 quarantine facility crashed in the south-west province of Guizhou.

With millions of Chinese still under tight restrictions thanks to Beijing’s strict zero-Covid strategy, the deaths in the early hours of Sunday quickly became a lightning rod for criticism of the government. Only two people have died from Covid in Guizhou in the entire pandemic .

“What proof do you have that you won’t be on that bus at night someday?” read one popular post on the Twitter-like Weibo site.

The top-rated reply read: “Who said we’re not on that bus late at night, we’re clearly all there. We’re all on this terrifying, dark bus.”

Related: Desperation grows in hard-hit Chengdu’s indefinite Covid lockdown

The bus crash quickly became Weibo’s top trending topic on Sunday afternoon before it suddenly disappeared from the top 50 trending topics.

At least some widely shared and angry blogs on the topic were deleted from WeChat soon after publication, but some reports and comments initially remained, though many of the more critical ones were removed from Weibo.

The crash took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying 47 people “flipped onto its side”, Sandu county police said in a statement on social media.

Twenty people were being treated for injuries and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene in remote Qiannan prefecture, police said.

Photos shared widely on social media on Sunday showed a gold-coloured passenger bus, its top completely crumpled, being towed by a truck.

Another viral photo appeared to show the bus driving at night, with the driver and passengers wearing hazmat suits, which are still commonly worn in China to protect against Covid.

The Guizhou government confirmed later on Sunday that the vehicle had been “transporting people linked to the epidemic to quarantine” from the provincial capital of Guiyang, and that the accident occurred around 2.40am on Sunday.

“At present, on-site rescue work is basically completed, the treatment of the injured and aftercare of the deceased are being carried out in an orderly manner, and the cause of the accident is under investigation,” the local government said on social media.

It was not clear whether the passengers were infected with Covid, close contacts or living in the same building as virus patients. The zero-Covid policy has often seen entire housing compounds of thousands of people relocated to purpose-built quarantine facilities, sometimes hundreds of kilometres away.

Guizhou’s Communist party chief and the provincial governor “rushed” to Qiannan prefecture to direct emergency response work, the local government said, adding the officials “expressed deep condolences to the victims”.

“It is necessary to draw a lesson from the accident, examine the quarantine and transportation of epidemic-linked personnel and hidden dangers in traffic safety ... [and] resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents,” the statement said.

Guizhou recorded 712 new confirmed cases on Saturday, which made up around 70% of all new cases in China and was a big jump from 154 cases in the province the previous day, China’s national health commission data showed on Sunday. Guiyang, the capital and home to 6 million people, was locked down earlier in September.

Local officials are under pressure to keep outbreaks under control, especially now, in the lead-up to the party congress in October.

Comments / 69

Toni Taylor
2d ago

Funny how the place where it came from is still less informed than the rest of the world on treatments and the severity of the illness which roughly 98% of the population survives just fine, wanting a 0%. COVID rating is like asking for a 0% cold or flu rating. It's NEVER going to happen.

Reply(4)
27
i'm game
2d ago

27 deaths are a fraction of US deaths. But unanswered is whether Americans who so want a Chinese style government really could have endured the isolation. And are Chinese now as immune to future outbreaks as are Americans? These questions will never get answered

Reply(11)
9
Daniel Kearney
2d ago

keep voting for the Democrats, and socialist Joe maybe I should say delusional Joe, and don't forget about the biggest socialist of all Kathy here that runs New York State we're screwed, if everybody doesn't get out in vote and change what's going on China's going to be another America how sad in 2 years what we've let happen

Reply(3)
10
