WBOY
Daniels, WVU shift normal schedule and routine ahead of Virginia Tech showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If there’s one thing that is universally understood about athletes, it is that they like routines. Whether it be for superstitious reasons, or just as a way to stay comfortable, when athletes and teams find a routine that works, they stick with it. A trio...
WBOY
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
WBOY
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WBOY
WVU football names award winners following Towson game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his weekly press conference Monday, WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed the team’s weekly award winners following the victory over Towson. The team’s top offensive player was running back Tony Mathis, who rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores. Brown said Mathis played his “best game of the season” against the Tigers.
WBOY
WVU rifle tabbed No. 7 in preseason rankings
The West Virginia University rifle team has been ranked No. 7 in the initial Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll, as announced by the organization. The rankings were based on each team’s score from last year’s NCAA Qualifying Match. The Mountaineers shot a qualifying score of 4707 a year ago.
WBOY
Craig Carey named interim Head Coach at IUP
The Carey legacy lives on. Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Craig Carey was named its women’s basketball interim head coach. He replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in IUP history. McConnell retired in July. “I’m extremely excited and humbled to lead the IUP women’s basketball program,” Carey...
WBOY
WVU offense among best in Big 12, NCAA P5
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three games into a new era for the West Virginia offense, and things have gone very well on that side of the football for the Mountaineers. Consistent contributions from playmakers like JT Daniels, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and CJ Donaldson have the WVU offense clicking. Graham Harrell’s offense,...
WBOY
WVU vs. Texas on six-day window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time for West Virginia’s Oct. 1 meeting with Texas will be announced by Monday, according to a statement from the Big 12. The conference said ESPN and Fox will use a six-day selection to determine the kick time for the game between the Mountaineers and Longhorns, which will take place next Saturday in Austin.
WBOY
Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
