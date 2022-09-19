Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Local music business concerned over construction project causing damage to their building
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime music business downtown is raising concerns about a massive street construction project they fear is causing damage to their building. Alamo Music Center is located along North Main Avenue near East Martin. For the past six months, this stretch of North Main has been home...
news4sanantonio.com
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to cut home water use by as much as half
SAN ANTONIO – Water restrictions across the country are forcing millions of people to cut back on everything from watering the lawn to washing the car. There are some other ways to conserve water, too, and cut water use by as much as half. First, let’s start outside.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels residents can get rid of expired medication, shred sensitive documents at community events Oct. 29
NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will host two community events on Saturday, October 29. Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will be held at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project
(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
news4sanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels to begin $4.9M renovation next month
The water park was recently named "World's Best" for a 24th time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
Community members get first look at New Braunfels road redesign
An open house is scheduled for next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
KTSA
DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
'We had an immediate response': Parents and police rushed to SA high school after lockdown issued
SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown was issued as a precaution at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. One person was evaluated for chest pain and another was treated for a reported hand laceration from hitting a window, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
San Antonio passes de-construction ordinance to give new purpose to housing material
SAN ANTONIO — It’s estimated 500 homes are demolished each year in San Antonio, and staff estimate that number is going up. During a presentation to city council, the city’s Office of Historic Preservation compared de-construction to organ donation. “Sometimes buildings are going to come down; their...
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
Comments / 0