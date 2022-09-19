ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how to cut home water use by as much as half

SAN ANTONIO – Water restrictions across the country are forcing millions of people to cut back on everything from watering the lawn to washing the car. There are some other ways to conserve water, too, and cut water use by as much as half. First, let’s start outside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lytle, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project

(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
SEGUIN, TX
BoardingArea

Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX

We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems
news4sanantonio.com

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTSA

DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy