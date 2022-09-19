ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 30,851 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The broader...
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table

US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
Dow down 300 points as stocks pare losses; Fed decision looms

U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but remained sharply lower as Treasury yields climbed and traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 339 points, or 1.1%,...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
Global shares mostly gain as investors await Fed rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late flurry of buying as investors awaited another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 6,034.21. Germany's DAX lost 0.3% to 12,763.74....
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come

The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
