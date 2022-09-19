ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 shot, 1 killed in shooting South of Washington Park

By Jewell Hillery, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon.

Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three victims.

One man, 31, was shot several times to the body and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Another man, 35, was also shot multiple times to the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A third man, who police said is 20-30 years old, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said they have no offenders in custody as the investigation continues.

