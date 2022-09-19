ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
SACO, ME
wabi.tv

Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal crash in Saco

SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
SACO, ME
I-95 FM

Naples Toddler Dies After Being Hit By a Vehicle in His Driveway

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call Saturday afternoon from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Shortly after the call, the Naples Fire Department reported that there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station.
NAPLES, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
City
Wells, ME
City
Ogunquit, ME
City
York, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NECN

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH

Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
MERRIMACK, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
SACO, ME
NECN

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
whdh.com

N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Maine State Police#I 95
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wgan.com

South Berwick man who crashed into lake while fleeing from police faces charges

Police say a man accused of trying to break into a home in Acton ended up crashing his vehicle into a lake on Sunday. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner saw a man who appeared intoxicated and wearing only underwear on his Ring Doorbell while the home on Langley Shores Drive was unoccupied. Police received the call around 4:45 p.m.
ACTON, ME
Seacoast Current

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
PEMBROKE, NH
Seacoast Current

Police Find 270 Videos in Camera Hidden in Florida Bathroom by New Hampshire Man

A video camera hidden in a Sanibel, Florida, bathroom by a New Hampshire man contained nearly 300 videos recorded on just one day in July. Dana Caruso was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in August, and charged after maintenance workers found what looked like a fire alarm on the wall over a changing table. Further investigation by Sanibel Police determined it was really a video camera.
SANIBEL, FL
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy