Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
CBS News
49ers turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance's injury: "This is the reason you buy insurance"
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Plus Vern Glenn & KPIX football analyst Lorenzo Neal breakdown Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo's return. (9-19-22)
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners
In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again
Richard Sherman continues to troll his former quarterback on Twitter
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel to square off with the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco
The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
FOX Sports
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on Trey Lance's injury and Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in 49ers' win
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth discuss the San Francsico 49ers' gutsy win over the SEattle Seahawks after QB Trey Lance went down with a fractured ankle. They reflect on Jimmy Garoppolo stepping up in Lance's absence.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rams TE Brycen Hopkins suspended 3 games
Los Angeles Rams backup tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Hopkins,
NBC Sports
49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
Two Former Seahawks Criticise Failed Trick Play vs. 49ers
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor voiced their discontent with the trick play call on Twitter during the game.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0