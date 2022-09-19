ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners

In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco

The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment

It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy