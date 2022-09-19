ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

Comments / 10

Edi Ameen ✊?
4d ago

Damn the value of human life isn’t cherished anymore. You kill a human over an animal. Make it make sense???

Reply(1)
7
Ihateuequally!
4d ago

It's like this country's citizens are all standing on the edge of self control in the news lately... Let's blame the president or the former! Crazyness!!!

Reply
3
Related
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dodge County, GA
City
Eastman, GA
Dodge County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
OMEGA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Dodge County Sheriff
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
13WMAZ

Boy hurt after shooting in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has made an arrest after a boy was shot. According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street on Tuesday in after receiving a call about someone shot. They say when officers arrived, the found...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
wfxl.com

4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County

Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year and […]
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy