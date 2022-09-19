ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State vs. Clemson put on 6-day hold by ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State vs. Clemson has been flexed by the ACC for a six-day hold, until following the conclusion of Week 4 games. The ACC will announce the network and start time for the Wolfpack's Week 5 matchup at Clemson late Saturday night after the Pack takes on UConn and the Tigers travel to Wake Forest.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, CB Cormani McClain

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 18 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. He jumped from No. 19 in the previous ranking.
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road

No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer

Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme

Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

