Pickens County, SC

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
Oconee County deputies search for missing Seneca man

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County are searching for missing Seneca man that was last seen on Friday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Isaac Joseph Smith was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. Isaac is six feet, two inches in height...
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
Two shot at Greenville Co. home, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to W Bramlett Road after the shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said...
46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
