Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three year old, and a grandmother.
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
WYFF4.com
Body found during investigation into missing couple from Laurens County, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, Snow said. According to Snow, deputies went to the...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Scottie Dale Crocker, 40, of Cowpens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police say Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee but her body had not been discovered until Monday...
FOX Carolina
Oconee County deputies search for missing Seneca man
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County are searching for missing Seneca man that was last seen on Friday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Isaac Joseph Smith was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. Isaac is six feet, two inches in height...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WYFF4.com
Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in South Carolina, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
Fish kill investigated in Middle Tyger River in Spartanburg Co.
A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Two shot at Greenville Co. home, deputies investigating
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to W Bramlett Road after the shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said...
FOX Carolina
46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
Comments / 0