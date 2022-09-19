NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

1 DAY AGO