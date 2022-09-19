Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
8newsnow.com
Homeless woman dead after central valley stabbing
Central valley stabbing near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo on Tuesday. Las Vegas celebrates Aces’ first WNBA championship …. Local businesses react to Formula 1 Las Vegas race. Las Vegas high school students to hold climate change …. New public health center opens in east Las Vegas …. Why this...
$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
2 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a multi-rotation rollover occurred in an ATV crash. A 25-year-old man was identified as the victim. He lost his arm in the rollover crash and suffered major injuries. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, another male broke his legs following the crash. The identity...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Where is that new Desert Inn bridge?
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – So, what was this we showed you yesterday? Something about a new Desert Inn bridge?. Whenever I hear “D-I” and “bridge” in the same sentence, I think of what’s technically known as the “D-I Super-Arterial” that goes over the 15 freeway.
CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provides statement after death of pilot
Following a fatal crash on Sunday in the Reno Air Races, the Chairman and CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provided a statment.
One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races
RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed
NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
8 News Now
Convicted felon accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas party was deported at least 4 times
The man accused of shooting five people at a Las Vegas birthday party was deported from the United States at least four times and previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping a man, court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Crash on southbound US 95 before Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is caused some traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was blocking lanes before Cheyenne Road.
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Multi-car crash on northbound I-11
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A multi-car crash is under investigation in the northbound lanes of I-11 near College Drive. The northbound lanes were closed to traffic but have since partially reopened.
L.A. Weekly
One Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash near South Durango Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (September 19, 2022) – Late Thursday afternoon, one victim was seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash near South Durango Drive. The incident occurred near Peace Way around 4:00 p.m., on September 15th. According to reports, a moped driver was riding in the area and collided with...
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
mcindependentnews.com
New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
Man accused of ramming North Las Vegas officer’s bike, driving off from traffic stop later found on bus
A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle while he was on a traffic stop, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.
Fox5 KVVU
Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
