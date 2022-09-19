ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

TMZ.com

Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball

A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
8newsnow.com

Homeless woman dead after central valley stabbing

Central valley stabbing near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo on Tuesday. Las Vegas celebrates Aces’ first WNBA championship …. Local businesses react to Formula 1 Las Vegas race. Las Vegas high school students to hold climate change …. New public health center opens in east Las Vegas …. Why this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
HENDERSON, NV
UPI News

One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races

RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
RENO, NV
95.7 KEZJ

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed

NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
LAS VEGAS, NV

