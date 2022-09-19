ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

WCAX

Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
WCAX

Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
mynbc5.com

Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel

BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
WCAX

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier

Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
Thomas Dodge
WCAX

Police investigating BB gun incident at Essex football game

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened during a high school football game last Friday. Officials say one person was hit by what appeared to be a projectile from a BB gun. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The district says...
WCAX

Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sherrif’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop. Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations...
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
mynbc5.com

UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
VTDigger

Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison

A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
WCAX

Essex apartments damaged in fire

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
ESSEX, VT

