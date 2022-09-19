Read full article on original website
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
WCAX
Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
WCAX
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
mynbc5.com
Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier
Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
WCAX
Police investigating BB gun incident at Essex football game
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened during a high school football game last Friday. Officials say one person was hit by what appeared to be a projectile from a BB gun. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The district says...
WCAX
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sherrif’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop. Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
Richford men face charges for $17,000 burglaries
Two Richford men face multiple charges after police recover items from two burglaries totaling $17,000 in stolen items and damage.
Rutland woman hurt in Route 7 crash dies
A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police.
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts
Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
VTDigger
Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison
A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
