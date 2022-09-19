Read full article on original website
Ja'Marr Chase perfectly summarizes Bengals' problems
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase isn’t one to mince words. The prime example was his pre-game comments about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. And now he’s provided more proof in the wake of his team’s loss to those Cowboys in Week 2. Asked why the Joe Burrow-led...
Joe Mixon’s strong message to Bengals critics after disappointing 0-2 start
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon still believes in the team despite their 0-2 start. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to call out Cincinnati’s doubters. “When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @”. The Bengals have narrowly...
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Will the Bengals make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
After an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are now facing an 0-2 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It’s still very early for this NFL season, but with Sunday's loss, the Bengals are now looking to do something that many teams in the league have not done since 1990 after starting 0-2 in making the playoffs.
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 3 TV schedule
We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
Cincy Jungle
Weekly Lineman: What went wrong in La’el Collins’ return to Dallas
There was something cathartic about the Cincinnati Bengals signing La’el Collins in free agency. Player acquisitions nowadays can become spectacles in ways not thought possible just a short while ago. The NFL as a whole experienced a multitude of groundbreaking trades and premier player signings to the point where the league as a whole practically got a facelift.
Bryan Broaddus' top performers from Cowboys vs. Bengals
Which players were at the top of their game during the Cowboys’ first victory of the season? Broaddus watched the tape and talks about which Cowboys he felt played the best during the Cowboys’ upset win over the Bengals.
Cincy Jungle
David Carr's Warning to the Bengals
David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Yardbarker
Cooper Rush Helps Lead the Cowboys in Upset Win over the Bengals
Things have become interesting in Dallas. After week 1, the Cowboys lost the game and their starting quarterback in one fell swoop. Additionally, the Cowboys lost their starting LG McGovern and hybrid-safety Kearse to injuries as well. Slowly, things began to seem overwhelming and a season in shambles already, in steps Cooper Rush.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread
Week 2 has NFL fans receiving the special treat of two Monday Night Football games. We with the Tennessee Titans heading to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Then roughly an hour later, The Minnesota Vikings will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two teams looking to start the year undefeated.
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Dreadful in Dallas
I thought the Bengals would bounce back from their terrible Week 1 loss to the Steelers by beating the tar out of the Dak-less Cowboys, but instead the same team that lost to Pittsburgh showed up in Dallas and completely shat the bed. Joe Burrow was sacked six times against...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Cincy Jungle
Drew Sample having knee surgery and is out indefinitely
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost tight end Drew Sample to a knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Sample will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for several months. Sample left Sunday’s loss to Dallas with a knee injury...
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals have not started the 2022 season as they had hoped. A difficult divisional loss at home to an inferior opponent in the wackiest way possible kicked off the season, then a 20-17 loss to a team lacking its superstar followed that up. Things are not trending positively....
Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Could Return to the Cowboys ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’
After an Week 1 injury, Cowboys fans want some good Dak Prescott news. Jerry Jones is here to provide it with a cryptic update on his star QB. The Dallas faithful have not had a great start to their 2022 NFL season. Could things be turning around sooner than expected?
Penn State’s James Franklin Explains Eli Manning Incognito Tryout
The head coach was in on skit.
