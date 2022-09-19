ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman carjacks vehicle with child inside, strikes business and person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a Texas woman is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Louisville with a child inside and then striking a person. Anneyska Garcia, 18, flagged down a car and asked the man driving for a ride at the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said. That is just south of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

18-year-old suspect arrested in double homicide near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested four months after two men were shot and killed near Hikes Point. Watch our previous coverage of the shooting in the player below:. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Edgar Cruz Hernandez,18, on Tuesday. He is being charged with murder...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot

Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims

SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY

