WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman carjacks vehicle with child inside, strikes business and person
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a Texas woman is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Louisville with a child inside and then striking a person. Anneyska Garcia, 18, flagged down a car and asked the man driving for a ride at the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South Fifth Street, police said. That is just south of Churchill Downs.
WLKY.com
18-year-old suspect arrested in double homicide near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested four months after two men were shot and killed near Hikes Point. Watch our previous coverage of the shooting in the player below:. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Edgar Cruz Hernandez,18, on Tuesday. He is being charged with murder...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
wamwamfm.com
Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot
Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
WLKY.com
35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
WLKY.com
Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims
SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
WLKY.com
Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
WLKY.com
25-year-old arrested nearly a year after Seymour Grandmother found shot to death inside her home
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 25-year-old man was arrested 10 months after a Seymour grandmother was found shot and killed. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Brady Parrish in connection to Lisha Branum's murder. Justin Branum was Lisha Branum's only child and said they were inseparable. On Nov. 10,...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Highview wrong-way crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highview late Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassal Road. When they got there, police...
WLKY.com
LMPD officer, man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
