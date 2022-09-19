Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

JASPER, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO