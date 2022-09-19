Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
WLKY.com
18-year-old suspect arrested in double homicide near Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested four months after two men were shot and killed near Hikes Point. Watch our previous coverage of the shooting in the player below:. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Edgar Cruz Hernandez,18, on Tuesday. He is being charged with murder...
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
WLKY.com
LMPD officer, man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
WLKY.com
35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
wdrb.com
18-year-old charged with murder in May double homicide near Hikes Lane, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder in a double homicide from May, according to Louisville Metro Police. In May, two men were killed after being shot in a vehicle near Hikes Lanes and Taylorsville Road. Police say that two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone from another vehicle shot them.
wdrb.com
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
WLKY.com
Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims
SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
WLKY.com
Rash of weekend shootings that left one man dead cause worry on the Watterson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers are expressing unease after a rash of weekend shootings on the Watterson Expressway left one victim critically injured and another man dead. Courtney Willett said she spends at least an hour driving on the Watterson daily. "It's just me and my daughter," Willett said. "She's...
LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
