WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested 3 weeks after crash that injured 4 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested three weeks after a crash on Dixie Highway that left four people injured. Robert Risen is facing several charges including assault and wanton endangerment. Risen pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Shively police said that Risen drove away after...
WLKY.com

18-year-old suspect arrested in double homicide near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested four months after two men were shot and killed near Hikes Point. Watch our previous coverage of the shooting in the player below:. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Edgar Cruz Hernandez,18, on Tuesday. He is being charged with murder...
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
WLKY.com

Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
wdrb.com

18-year-old charged with murder in May double homicide near Hikes Lane, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder in a double homicide from May, according to Louisville Metro Police. In May, two men were killed after being shot in a vehicle near Hikes Lanes and Taylorsville Road. Police say that two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone from another vehicle shot them.
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wdrb.com

Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
WLKY.com

Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims

SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
WHAS11

LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
