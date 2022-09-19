Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
Parole board defers decision on Kentucky school shooter's release
A two-member panel in Kentucky was unable to reach a parole decision on Tuesday, involving convicted school shooter Michael Carneal's appeal for freedom.
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
wdrb.com
Victims of 1997 Kentucky school shooting testify to parole board considering Michael Carneal's release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky parole board heard emotional testimony Monday from some victims of the Heath High School shooting about whether they think the shooter should get out of prison. Michael Carneal was 14 years old on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol into a...
wdrb.com
Jury deliberations on hold for man accused of killing Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury deliberations in a high-profile murder trial are on hold after a judge dismissed one of the jurors on Wednesday evening. Kevon Lawless, who is accused of killing Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, in August 2020 is on trial. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
wdrb.com
2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
wdrb.com
Gun found in student's backpack at Marion C. Moore School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday at Marion C. Moore School on Outer Loop. A student told a staff member that they had the gun in their backpack, according to a letter sent to parents. The student told authorities they had the gun because they were scared of a "situation outside of school."
wdrb.com
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
wdrb.com
2 lifelong Kentucky friends build boat, go on 2-week Ohio River journey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship. Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18. During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
