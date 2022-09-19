ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Paducah, KY
wdrb.com

Jury deliberations on hold for man accused of killing Louisville 3-year-old, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury deliberations in a high-profile murder trial are on hold after a judge dismissed one of the jurors on Wednesday evening. Kevon Lawless, who is accused of killing Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, in August 2020 is on trial. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 students found with guns Wednesday inside Ballard High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were found with guns inside Ballard High School, Principal Jason Neuss told parents in a letter Wednesday. Neuss said administrators were told two students had weapons, and the building was "frozen" for 10 minutes during the investigation. All students and staff stayed in their classrooms, and a "pellet gun and regular gun" were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gun found in student's backpack at Marion C. Moore School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday at Marion C. Moore School on Outer Loop. A student told a staff member that they had the gun in their backpack, according to a letter sent to parents. The student told authorities they had the gun because they were scared of a "situation outside of school."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY

