Troy, NY

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides

A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
Sources: Gloversville mayor forcing police chief out

13 Investigates is told Gloversville Police Chief Anthony Clay has been asked to resign. This news comes just weeks after he gave us an exclusive look at just how bad the opioid crisis is in his city. We have learned that city leaders were furious with the chief’s decision to...
Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday

The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
