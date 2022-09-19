ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
CoinDesk

Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
NEWSBTC

Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge

Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash

The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?

The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
decrypt.co

Alameda to Repay $200M in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager

Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm Alameda Research will return about $200 million in cryptocurrencies to the now-bankrupt Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital, the now-bankrupt crypto brokerage firm, will see its approximately $200 million outstanding crypto loan to Alameda Research returned, according to a court filing published on Monday. Alameda and...
CoinDesk

Societe Generale Introduces Services for Asset Managers Developing Crypto Funds

Societe Generale (GLE), the third-largest French bank by market cap, has introduced new services for asset manager clients that are looking to respond to the increased demand from investors for cryptocurrencies. The services will allow the asset managers to offer crypto funds in a "simple and adapted" way within a...
MARKETS

