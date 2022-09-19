Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Investors are anxious about this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
NEWSBTC
Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Stocks are set to be pummeled by more volatility as companies head into a season of weak earnings, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for more pain as corporate earnings are likely to weaken, Charles Schwab said. It pointed to a low rate beat-rate and low earnings growth estimates in the S&P 500 as cause for concern. Shares of companies that missed earnings estimates were down about 4% in the last...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
Stocks recoup losses after Putin's nuclear threat; Fed keeps dollar buoyant
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early hit to risk appetite when Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail," sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?
The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
CNBC
India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec
India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
CoinDesk
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say
A name on the Interpol's wanted list and a South Korean police alert for Terra co-founder Do Kwon’s whereabouts are unlikely to cause havoc to the broader crypto markets, two markets observers told CoinDesk on Tuesday. Kwon's arrest warrant puts pressure on an already intensive regulatory debate about market...
decrypt.co
Alameda to Repay $200M in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm Alameda Research will return about $200 million in cryptocurrencies to the now-bankrupt Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital, the now-bankrupt crypto brokerage firm, will see its approximately $200 million outstanding crypto loan to Alameda Research returned, according to a court filing published on Monday. Alameda and...
CoinDesk
Societe Generale Introduces Services for Asset Managers Developing Crypto Funds
Societe Generale (GLE), the third-largest French bank by market cap, has introduced new services for asset manager clients that are looking to respond to the increased demand from investors for cryptocurrencies. The services will allow the asset managers to offer crypto funds in a "simple and adapted" way within a...
