WLOS.com
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
Looking back: King Charles III's visit to Biltmore Estate in 1996
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III. Some locals may remember that the king once visited Western North Carolina in 1996. It was the first time the royal had ever been to the state.
'Great success story:' Asheville leaders discuss remaining affordable housing bond funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has spent $18.5 million of a $25 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in 2016. City leaders are now deciding how the remaining $6.5 million will be allocated. “The Housing Trust Fund has been a great success story for our...
Angel Tree program sign ups are open. Here's how to help or seek help this Christmas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas might still be a few months away, but The Salvation Army of Buncombe County is already registering children for its annual Angel Tree program. Sign-ups officially began Monday, September 19. Each year, the program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income...
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
Hendersonville police think feedback initiative will improve transparency, service
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville residents will soon be able to offer police feedback after interactions with the department. Hendersonville Police Department is the third police department in the state and the first in Western North Carolina to launch the PowerEngage system, which allows feedback through short surveys. “We...
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
Missing SC couple search leads to body found, boyfriend arrested in Colorado: Report
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, deputies confirmed. Deputies went to the home just after 9 a.m....
Trusted Elections Tour stops in Asheville: Officials discuss security of the vote
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bi-partisan panel was held on the campus of Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College to discuss election integrity just seven weeks ahead of the November election. The list of speakers featured directors of elections from Buncombe and Henderson counties, members of the boards of elections...
