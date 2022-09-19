ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes, Black Panther team up for new shoe

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eorO_0i0pwpZm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another colorway to his signature Adidas shoe, the Impact FLX.

Mahomes teamed up with Marvel’s Black Panther for the 1 Black Panther Impact FLX shoe.

It is also made from recycled materials from production waste. The shoe is set to release on Friday, Sep. 30.

15 and Mahomies asking fans to donate in honor of Patrick Mahomes birthday

The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11. It will also pay tribute to the original Black Panther, the late great Chadwick Boseman in some form during the film.

You can find out more details and how to purchase the shoe here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Marvel#Mahomies#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy