What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Sixers' James Harden has fun with Eagles CB Darius Slay in home opener
With the Philadelphia 76ers still off for another week or so, now is the time for the players to get their final preparation for the upcoming season as well as get some relaxation in before the grind of an NBA season is here. Sixers star James Harden has been working...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday Game vs. Philadelphia
The Washington Commanders couldn't grab a win against the Detroit Lions. But can they return home and beat the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles?
3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 2 MNF win over MIN
“Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory! Fight Eagles Fight! Score a touchdown! 1, 2, 3! Hit’em low! Hit’em high! And watch our Eagles Fly! Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory! E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!”. Goodness gracious, talk about a win. Heading into a Monday Night Football,...
NBC Sports
Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team
The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Eagles fans mock Vikings' Skol chant on MNF
Ever since Minnesota Vikings fans arrived in Philadelphia pretending to "take over" the city ahead of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, tried to do some weird goober stuff on the Art Museum stairs, and then subsequently watched their team get smoked (38-7) en route to the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have relished in absolutely clowning Vikings fans.
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL・
Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) remains day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited to individual drills on Wednesday and remains day-to-day with the rib injury
NFL・
Eagles CB Darius Slay reveals Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word message after linking up for viral INT moment
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay came up with one of the most epic celebrations early in the new season after he decided to run across the field after an interception. Slay headed to the stands as he handed the football to Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, who was in attendance to support the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (back) could miss significant time
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered a herniated disc in his back last week and could miss some or all
Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple
Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
Eagles fans celebrating after win over Vikings in home opener game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Go Birds! Tuesday morning, Eagles fans are on cloud nine after Monday night's win against the Minnesota Vikings.It's hard to draw it up any better if you're an Eagles fan. Jalen Hurts looked like an MVP candidate, the defense made big plays all night long and the party was on in South Philadelphia as fans celebrated a perfect 2-0 start to the season.The party started hours before kickoff with an epic tailgate at the Linc.It had been about nine months since fans had Eagles football to look forward to and they celebrated like it.The grills were hot,...
Yardbarker
Why the Eagles are the Best Team in The NFC
What a Monday Night it was for the Eagles! They took control of that game from the beginning and never looked back. They absolutely dominated the Vikings in every phase. It is their 1st 2-0 start since 2004 and below I will tell you why I think the Eagles are the best team in the NFC, and have a real chance at getting to the Super Bowl this season!
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Buddy Hield from Pacers in a deal
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be one of the best teams in the league heading into the 2022-23 season regardless of whether they make another trade or not, but considering they have Daryl Morey running things, a trade is never out of the question. On paper, Philadelphia has one...
