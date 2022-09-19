ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team

The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Eagles fans mock Vikings' Skol chant on MNF

Ever since Minnesota Vikings fans arrived in Philadelphia pretending to "take over" the city ahead of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, tried to do some weird goober stuff on the Art Museum stairs, and then subsequently watched their team get smoked (38-7) en route to the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have relished in absolutely clowning Vikings fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Eagles Football#Prime Time#Eagle Games#American Football#Nfc
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Eagles CB Darius Slay reveals Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word message after linking up for viral INT moment

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay came up with one of the most epic celebrations early in the new season after he decided to run across the field after an interception. Slay headed to the stands as he handed the football to Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, who was in attendance to support the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple

Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans celebrating after win over Vikings in home opener game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Go Birds! Tuesday morning, Eagles fans are on cloud nine after Monday night's win against the Minnesota Vikings.It's hard to draw it up any better if you're an Eagles fan. Jalen Hurts looked like an MVP candidate, the defense made big plays all night long and the party was on in South Philadelphia as fans celebrated a perfect 2-0 start to the season.The party started hours before kickoff with an epic tailgate at the Linc.It had been about nine months since fans had Eagles football to look forward to and they celebrated like it.The grills were hot,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Why the Eagles are the Best Team in The NFC

What a Monday Night it was for the Eagles! They took control of that game from the beginning and never looked back. They absolutely dominated the Vikings in every phase. It is their 1st 2-0 start since 2004 and below I will tell you why I think the Eagles are the best team in the NFC, and have a real chance at getting to the Super Bowl this season!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy