ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3aKF_0i0pvvuL00

STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada.

WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers.

The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of 6 at outer pylon 5 during the Jet Gold Race, igniting a brush fire, according to KRNV.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, Fred Telling, confirmed the death of the pilot in a briefing Sunday evening.

“(We) express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends,” he said.

Telling did not release the pilot’s name.

The aircraft involved was an Aero L-29 Delfin manufactured by the Czech aircraft company Aero Vodochody according to the NTSB. The military jet trainer was primarily used by the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War.

Spectators near the Reno-Stead Airport captured video of the accident.

The Reno Air Racing association promptly suspended the 2022 event following the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the crash investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Pilot dies in jet crash during Reno Air Races

A pilot died when the jet he was in crashed during the Air Races in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday afternoon, according to organizers. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, indicated at a news conference Sunday evening that the pilot was the sole casualty. The Aero L-29...
RENO, NV
UPI News

One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Accidents
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
WSB Radio

Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash at Reno Air Races: CEO

RENO, Nev. — One person is dead following a single-engine plane crash behind a residential area during the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday, the racing association's CEO said. Frederick Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, said during a press conference that the pilot was killed...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reno Air Races#Air Racing#Traffic Accident#Wcso#Krnv#The Reno Gazette Journal#Czech#Aero Vodochody#The Soviet Air Force
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
WSB Radio

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
Flying Magazine

Reno Jet Gold Race Ends in Tragedy

RARA / Ballista, the L-29 flown by pilot Aaron Hogue, was at the top position for the start of the Jet Gold Class race on Sunday. [From racingjets.com]. A dusty series of races for 2022 ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon. Reno Air Racing Association’s (RARA) Stihl National Championship Air Races saw tragedy in the Jet Gold race, with pilot Aaron Hogue flying into the dirt in his L-29, Ballista.
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sparks, NV USA

I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Apple device used to track stolen vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly leads deputies on high-speed pursuit in stolen Cal Fire utility vehicle

A Nevada man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Siskiyou County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen Cal Fire vehicle. On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, deputies responded to a report that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following one of the agency’s utility vehicles that had been stolen along Highway 89 in the McCloud area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
TRUCKEE, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy