Warner Springs, CA

Search underway for missing hiker in Cleveland National Forest

By Mike Freeman
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A search is underway for a 70-year-old hiker who was reported missing Sunday near Indian Flats Campground in the Cleveland National Forest.

The man became separated from a hiking partner near the campground, which is located north of Warner Springs. Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 2 p.m. The department deployed its ASTREA helicopter, as well as an initial crew of searchers on the ground. They found sneaker footprints and a water bottle, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Roller.

Search and Rescue personnel were then called to join the search. They were en route to the campground at press time.

7:57 p.m. Sept. 18, 2022 : The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported that the hiker was found safe at about 7:30 pm Sunday evening.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

