PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Steelers' home opener didn't go as planned as they fell to the Patriots 17-14, but there isn't any time to dwell on the loss as the team prepares to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. The Steelers' offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn't do enough to prevent a New England win."Aside from the particular plays that you could identify, I just thought that we weren't a group on the rise at the end of the game, put the exclamation point...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO