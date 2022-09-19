ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense

Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Game Recap; Steelers Fall To Patriots

The first game at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) was always going to be an important game recap. Coming into Sunday’s home opener in Pittsburgh, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick were favored to win by 3 points. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin and his trusty Steelers were surprisingly underdogs going into the 1 p.m. matchup. A sunny day in Pittsburgh yielded ideal conditions for both squads.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers. “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
CBS Pittsburgh

After loss to Patriots, Steelers look ahead to Thursday's game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Steelers' home opener didn't go as planned as they fell to the Patriots 17-14, but there isn't any time to dwell on the loss as the team prepares to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. The Steelers' offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn't do enough to prevent a New England win."Aside from the particular plays that you could identify, I just thought that we weren't a group on the rise at the end of the game, put the exclamation point...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy