Steelers players sound frustrated with Matt Canada’s offense
Pittsburgh Steelers players are clearly frustrated with the offense, and that’s on coordinator Matt Canada. Never has a man failed upwards like Matt Canada, whose latest success story came in 2016, when he was the OC of the Pitt Panthers and a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football.
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Game Recap; Steelers Fall To Patriots
The first game at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) was always going to be an important game recap. Coming into Sunday’s home opener in Pittsburgh, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick were favored to win by 3 points. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin and his trusty Steelers were surprisingly underdogs going into the 1 p.m. matchup. A sunny day in Pittsburgh yielded ideal conditions for both squads.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers
Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers. “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
After loss to Patriots, Steelers look ahead to Thursday's game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Steelers' home opener didn't go as planned as they fell to the Patriots 17-14, but there isn't any time to dwell on the loss as the team prepares to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. The Steelers' offense struggled for the second consecutive week, while the defense held firm at times without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, but couldn't do enough to prevent a New England win."Aside from the particular plays that you could identify, I just thought that we weren't a group on the rise at the end of the game, put the exclamation point...
Inside Patriots' locker room following wild victory over Steelers
The New England Patriots were rightfully in a celebratory mood after eking out a 17-14 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After suffering through an entire week of being slammed by critics, the team responded in a big way by going into Acrisure Stadium and knocking off a longtime out-of-division rival.
