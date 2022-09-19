Read full article on original website
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
St. Paul native becomes first Black woman to lead University of Minnesota's School of Social Work
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota is starting the new school year with a new director. St. Paul native Dr. Joan Blakey is the first Black woman to fill the role with the School of Social Work, which was established in 1917.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Local book celebrates voices of Black women
Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
District 11: a place where your voice matters
Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
MEAN TO SKIM BUT READ WHOLE PAPER
Regardless of if the Ren Fest ticket opportunity still exists, I wanted to pass along some thanks. Many thanks for all your work to get local stories and events out to our communities! I moved to the Como neighborhood in 2021 as a new homeowner during the pandemic, and I’ve felt so much more connected by having this awesome resource.
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
‘More normal year’ coming?
After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
Obituary: Sarah Stone Cordova
Sarah Stone Cordova, born Sarah Mead Stone in St. Paul, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in an Aurora, Colo. hospital at the age of 64. After high school in DePere, Sarah and her father went to Breckenridge, Colo., to work for the winter, but found her permanent home and stayed, her home on Moss Rock Road in Longmont her anchor. Quoted as saying, “I don’t read in my spare time; spare time is what I have when I’m not reading,” she was truly a lifelong learner.
