Saint Paul, MN

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Local book celebrates voices of Black women

Stories center the cultural experiences of diverse authors. While, writers shape the course of history by reimagining the present and constructing a new future filled with infinite possibilities. This process of creating art for social change is key to building a more just and inclusive society. It is illuminated in the new Aya Collective’s anthology, “Let the Black Women Say Ase’.” The book is published by a local Black woman-owned press in Saint Paul, Minn., Aya Media Publishing (https://ayamediapublishingllc.com/). This organization was founded by the pioneering educator and author, Ebony Johanna Adedayo.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Nina Simone
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
District 11: a place where your voice matters

Hamline Midway Coalition is one of 17 district councils in Saint Paul. HMC’s primary service area is the Hamline Midway neighborhood - bounded by University Avenue (south), the BSNF rail line (north), Lexington Avenue (east), and Transfer Road (west). President Thom Foss (subdistrict A), vice president Jennifer Hadley (subdistrict...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MEAN TO SKIM BUT READ WHOLE PAPER

Regardless of if the Ren Fest ticket opportunity still exists, I wanted to pass along some thanks. Many thanks for all your work to get local stories and events out to our communities! I moved to the Como neighborhood in 2021 as a new homeowner during the pandemic, and I’ve felt so much more connected by having this awesome resource.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
‘More normal year’ coming?

After hosting summer school classes for students from across the St. Paul Public School district, Como Park High School welcomed new and returning Cougars into the building at the start of September. Como staff members kicked off the 2022-23 academic year on Aug. 29 with a week of workshops and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Obituary: Sarah Stone Cordova

Sarah Stone Cordova, born Sarah Mead Stone in St. Paul, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in an Aurora, Colo. hospital at the age of 64. After high school in DePere, Sarah and her father went to Breckenridge, Colo., to work for the winter, but found her permanent home and stayed, her home on Moss Rock Road in Longmont her anchor. Quoted as saying, “I don’t read in my spare time; spare time is what I have when I’m not reading,” she was truly a lifelong learner.
SAINT PAUL, MN

