Multiple critically wounded in South Deering shooting after verbal altercation, Chicago police say

Chicago shooting: Off-duty police officer shot in face in NW Side road rage incident, CPD says
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face in a road rage incident on the city's Northwest Side, officials said.
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police
CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
nypressnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening. Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into lake near Navy Pier, not trying to rescue him
The 3-year-old was last listed in "very critical" condition at the hospital.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend
CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
Body found in Highland Park: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties
A man's violent lakefront death has brought focus to suburban beach parties.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
Video Shows Chicago Woman Throw Three-Year-Old Nephew Into Lake Michigan
It was captured by a Navy Pier surveillance camera.
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier then pretended she didn't know the child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - Bail was denied for the woman who was charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in "very critical" condition. Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of pushing the boy into the water and not attempting to rescue him...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
Woman seen on surveillance throwing 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan, police say
A 3-year-old child was in “very critical condition” after police said a woman threw him into Lake Michigan. The incident was caught on surveillance video, police said. The video was recorded from Chicago’s Navy Pier on Monday afternoon. First responders were called when someone reported a child...
Trial continues Wednesday in custody battle over Heather Mack's daughter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The custody battle continues over Heather Mack's daughter.Mack is the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in her mother's murder. She's now in an Illinois prison.While behind bars Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella.Four people are seeking custody including Stella's grandmother, Kia Walker.Walker will continue testifying today when the case picks back up at one this afternoon on zoom.
fox32chicago.com
Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops
CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
nypressnews.com
Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act
CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
Steelworker dies after getting injured while on the job
A steelworker who was injured last week in a workplace accident in Northwest Indiana has died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Osika, 44 died of Schererville died Saturday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
