ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Multiple critically wounded in South Deering shooting after verbal altercation, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
nypressnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police

CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening. Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.

Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Christ Hospital
WGN News

At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend

CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Trial continues Wednesday in custody battle over Heather Mack's daughter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The custody battle continues over Heather Mack's daughter.Mack is the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in her mother's murder. She's now in an Illinois prison.While behind bars Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella.Four people are seeking custody including Stella's grandmother, Kia Walker.Walker will continue testifying today when the case picks back up at one this afternoon on zoom. 
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act

CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy