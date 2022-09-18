ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

'No cheap shot': Mike Evans could've cost Bucs, but defense bailed them out | Opinion

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – Never mind that his team could use his skill and will in a tight game. Mike Evans saw Leonard Fournette’s head snap back during a kerfuffle early in the fourth quarter at a raucous Caesars Superdome on Sunday and quickly decided that he needed to do something.

Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver, knew that the wideouts corps was depleted by injury. Knew that the Bucs had lost seven consecutive regular-season games against the New Orleans Saints. Knew that as arguably the best receiver in the stadium, he could make a difference at crunch time.

Yet Evans took a running start and went after Marshon Lattimore anyway, escalating a mini-brawl that resulted in the ejections of the two players .

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

COOPER RUSH DOES IT AGAIN: QB leads Cowboys to win against Bengals without Dak Prescott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhCyK_0i0punz800
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Marcus Maye (6) get into a skirmish with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13). Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports

You know what they say. Football is an emotional game.

“I will never let nobody do my teammates like that,” Evans explained after the Bucs claimed a 20-10 victory. “I will always have their back, no matter what.”

As it turned out, the Bucs (2-0) could win this time without having Evans for the bulk of the final quarter. They can thank the big-play defense that in the final 12 minutes after the skirmish picked off Jameis Winston three times and also took the football away on a fumble to lay the track to the big win.

There was even much talk in the visitor’s locker room about the jolt the Bucs received after the incident, as if a switch was turned on. Maybe so. Remember, emotional game. If the Bucs gained an extra edge after the fighting, they’ll take it.

But losing Evans at a point in the game where it could have gone either way was the type of risk that no team needs.

During the week, the Bucs maintained that they needed to keep their emotions in check against their bitter NFC South rival. Well, that almost worked. When logic needed to prevail – and with the Bucs already without receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones – emotions took over.

Fournette maintained that he mixed it up with Lattimore after the cornerback called him a vulgar name. It seemed that Fournette was coming to the aid of Tom Brady, who exchanged words with Lattimore after the cornerback covered a deep third-down incompletion that forced a punt. Then it was a push, a shove, a punch. Within seconds, two dozen players were engaged at midfield in the melee, although some, like Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, were there as peacemakers.

While replays showed that Lattimore threw a punch at Fournette, the Bucs running back only shoved back. He, too, knew the stakes of a game that at the time of incident was tied 3-3. Insulted or not by Lattimore, he resisted the urge to brawl.

“But if I see him on the street, I’m going to whup his ass,” Fournette told USA TODAY Sports.

Officials reviewed the incident at the NFL command center and determined that Fournette didn’t warrant an ejection for his role.

Asked specifically about Fournette, Walt Anderson, NFL senior vice president of officiating, said in a pool report, “We just did not feel like those actions rose to the level of disqualification.”

In Evans’ case, there was little dispute. And it’s not a stretch to wonder whether his aggressiveness toward Lattimore was bad blood lingering between bitter rivals.

In 2017, Evans drew a one-game suspension when he came off the bench and blasted the then-rookie Lattimore in the back to ignite a brouhaha. Now this.

“We have a history, but I didn’t have no ill intentions right there,” Evans said of the latest episode. “I was protecting my teammate.”

Lattimore didn’t speak to reporters afterward to provide his version of events. But Evans insisted that the action on Sunday doesn’t compare to the blow to the back in 2017. After all, Lattimore probably saw him coming.

“I just pushed him to the ground, head up,” Evans maintained. “It was no cheap shot.”

Maybe Evans just doesn’t fully realize his own strength. Or maybe not.

“I tried to shove him hard as hell,” he said.

Then again, in his view, he drew a line that he didn’t cross.

“I didn’t throw no punches,” Evans said. “I didn’t body-slam him or nothing. I just pushed him off my teammate.”

Evans could find himself explaining all of this to the NFL, if the case advances to further discipline.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No cheap shot': Mike Evans could've cost Bucs, but defense bailed them out | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst

Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bengals#Bucs#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Cowboys
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit Sunday

NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson broke out a pretty cool dress for Week 2 of the season. It's very colorful. Fans were impressed. "That dress is sick!" one fan wrote. "Dress looks amazing," another fan...
NFL
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

607K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy