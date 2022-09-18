ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals' furious comeback ends in thrilling OT win over Las Vegas Raiders

By Emily Horos, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) to complete an unlikely comeback with a 29-23 victory on Sunday.

Arizona trailed 20-0 at the half. After the break, the Cardinals outscored the Raiders 29-3. They closed to within a conversion, 23-21, when Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown as the fourth quarter expired.

The Cardinals needed a 2-point conversion to tie the game. That was run with the clock on triple zeroes.

Earlier in the game, Murray scampered around the field for more than 20 seconds before crossing the goal line for a 2-point conversion. That made it a one-score game with 8:13 to play.

This time, the Cardinals were backed up 5 yards by a false start penalty.

That slowed the Arizona, but didn't stop it. Kyler Murray found A.J. Green in the back of the end zone for a diving catch for the 2-point conversion. The play stood up under review and the teams moved to overtime.

The Arizona Cardinals got the ball first in overtime, but didn't get any points to show for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMy0k_0i0pukKx00
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with tight end Zach Ertz (86) after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

Arizona moved the ball to the Raiders 37 and faced a fourth-and-1. The Cardinals went for it, with Kyler Murray targeting A.J. Green with a deep ball. Green looked to have the ball in hand in the red zone, but it was jarred away with a hard hit.

The Raiders took over on downs, needing just a field goal to win. They wouldn't get that. Instead, Isaiah Simmons forced a fumble after a catch by the Raiders Hunter Renfrow. Bryron Murphy recovered the ball and returned it 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Murray was 31-for-49 passing for 277 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one very important 2-point conversion. Zach Ertz caught eight passes for 75 yards.

Murray added 28 yards and a touchdown five carries. The ground game combined for 143 yards on 28 runs.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' furious comeback ends in thrilling OT win over Las Vegas Raiders

