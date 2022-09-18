Steve Stricker wins second Sanford International title by edging Robert Karlsson in playoff
Steve Stricker is the first two-time champion of the Sanford International, courtesy of his impressive come-from-behind victory in the fifth edition of the PGA Tour Champions event, which concluded Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club.
For the second year in a row, a sudden-death playoff was needed to determine a winner, after Stricker and Robert Karlsson both finished the weekend at 14-under.
The pair replayed the 18th hole, and after both landed on the green with their second shot, Karlsson nearly sank a 40-foot putt for a birdie. Stricker’s birdie putt was more manageable but by no means a gimme. The Wisconsin native got the 15-footer to drop, much to the delight of a gallery that has treated Stricker as one its favorites ever since he won the inaugural event in 2018.
“I was nervous all the way around today,” Stricker said when asked if he was nervous lining up his final putt. “I knew I couldn’t afford to give any shots away. Not make mistakes but yet make some birdies. I didn’t want to mess up, basically. To get that opportunity (in the playoff) is exciting, but it’s nerve-wracking all at the same time.”
Karlsson and Stricker were six strokes apart after Friday’s first round when Karlsson tied the course record with an eight-under 62. Stricker shot a two-under 68 on a day when soft greens from Thursday’s rains gave most players a chance to card better-than-usual scores.
But Stricker recovered to shoot a six-under 64 on Saturday, then made his run at Karlsson, who shot a 68 on Saturday, by shooting another 64 on Sunday.
“I just felt like I didn’t take advantage of day one,” said Stricker, who takes home $300,000 for winning the tournament. “The conditions were perfect, the greens were nice and soft, no wind, and I knew I was behind the eight ball after the first day. I needed a little wind on Saturday to make conditions tougher (for others), and then go put up a good round to get back in the tournament. (Saturday) was the key day for me for sure, and then I just came out today and played really solid.”
Karlsson and Jeff Maggert opened the day tied at 10-under, one stroke better than Rocco Mediate and two up on Stricker, Paul Stankowski, Thongchai Jaidee, Steve Flesch and Ernie Els. Els made a push and briefly held the lead when he moved to 12 under with six holes to go, but the hall-of-famer faltered late and finished 12-under, two strokes back.
Karlsson and Stricker each had a chance to win in regulation with a birdie on 18, and while they both failed to do it, Stricker’s birdie putt on 18 in regulation was similar to the one he’d try moments later in the playoff, and he said that helped him make good on his second try.
“I was a little bit more behind the ball in the playoff, but I did have a good look at it in regulation,” Stricker said. “It didn’t break as much, it just kind of rode high, so I had a good feel for the speed in the playoff. It’s a tough putt to make, but fortunately it went in and it was a cool feeling. To make a putt on the last hole in a playoff feels pretty cool.”
Sanford International scores
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Steve Stricker, $300,000 68-64-64—196
Robert Karlsson, $176,000 62-68-66—196
Ernie Els, $144,000 64-68-66—198
Brandt Jobe, $98,667 66-69-64—199
Jeff Maggert, $98,667 64-66-69—199
Paul Stankowski, $98,667 67-65-67—199
Steve Flesch, $61,000 64-68-68—200
Thongchai Jaidee, $61,000 67-65-68—200
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $61,000 66-68-66—200
Y.E. Yang, $61,000 67-67-66—200
Darren Clarke, $41,200 63-70-68—201
Ken Duke, $41,200 69-65-67—201
Padraig Harrington, $41,200 66-67-68—201
Kevin Sutherland, $41,200 63-71-67—201
David Toms, $41,200 67-68-66—201
Stuart Appleby, $30,120 71-66-65—202
Alex Cejka, $30,120 66-69-67—202
Jerry Kelly, $30,120 70-69-63—202
Scott McCarron, $30,120 68-68-66—202
Dicky Pride, $30,120 66-67-69—202
Olin Browne, $21,667 67-69-67—203
Harrison Frazar, $21,667 70-67-66—203
Rob Labritz, $21,667 67-68-68—203
Bernhard Langer, $21,667 64-70-69—203
Rocco Mediate, $21,667 64-67-72—203
Tom Pernice, $21,667 67-66-70—203
Stephen Ames, $18,200 67-66-71—204
Shane Bertsch, $14,220 66-68-71—205
K.J. Choi, $14,220 69-70-66—205
Brian Gay, $14,220 68-71-66—205
Tom Gillis, $14,220 68-67-70—205
Ricardo Gonzalez, $14,220 72-67-66—205
Paul Goydos, $14,220 68-68-69—205
Billy Mayfair, $14,220 70-68-67—205
Scott Parel, $14,220 67-71-67—205
Kirk Triplett, $14,220 65-70-70—205
Mike Weir, $14,220 67-68-70—205
Fred Couples, $10,200 69-65-72—206
Clark Dennis, $10,200 64-70-72—206
Scott Dunlap, $10,200 65-71-70—206
Lee Janzen, $10,200 70-67-69—206
Mario Tiziani, $10,200 69-66-71—206
Paul Broadhurst, $8,400 71-67-69—207
Bob Estes, $8,400 70-66-71—207
Davis Love III, $8,400 67-75-65—207
Gene Sauers, $8,400 67-71-69—207
Billy Andrade, $6,600 70-69-69—208
David Branshaw, $6,600 66-73-69—208
Marco Dawson, $6,600 71-67-70—208
Joe Durant, $6,600 70-70-68—208
David McKenzie, $6,600 70-70-68—208
Woody Austin, $4,733 69-69-71—209
Cameron Beckman, $4,733 70-70-69—209
Stephen Dodd, $4,733 67-68-74—209
Jay Haas, $4,733 70-71-68—209
Tim Herron, $4,733 70-72-67—209
Tim Petrovic, $4,733 65-70-74—209
Steven Alker, $3,800 68-66-76—210
Matt Gogel, $3,800 69-71-70—210
Brett Quigley, $3,800 68-69-73—210
David Frost, $3,100 66-74-71—211
John Senden, $3,100 70-70-71—211
Wes Short, $3,100 70-72-69—211
Ken Tanigawa, $3,100 66-74-71—211
Corey Pavin, $2,500 72-69-71—212
Roger Rowland, $2,500 72-69-71—212
Michael Allen, $1,960 72-71-70—213
Doug Barron, $1,960 73-67-73—213
Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,960 67-75-71—213
Rod Pampling, $1,960 71-71-71—213
Fred Funk, $1,640 69-72-73—214
Glen Day, $1,520 69-75-71—215
Chris DiMarco, $1,360 70-75-72—217
Joe Summerhays, $1,360 72-73-72—217
Tom Byrum, $1,240 71-76-75—222
David Duval 70-74-WD
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Steve Stricker wins second Sanford International title by edging Robert Karlsson in playoff
