Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, pays tribute to his ‘Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty’

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Prince Andrew on Sunday paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first public statement since her death more than a week ago.

The third of her four children , Andrew, the Duke of York, said he would forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence,” as he called her “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty,” epithets from throughout his life.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve you,” said the late monarch’s 62-year-old son. “I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite. I will miss your insights, advice and humor.”

Andrew had stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 after the depth of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light and a suit against the prince was allowed to go forward despite his attempts to get it dismissed . A disastrous interview with BBC News did not help his public image, despite his protestations that he did not have any inkling of predator Epstein’s proclivities.

Soon after that, his mother had stripped him of his honorary military titles .

In 2020, Andrew reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s, when she was a teen in Epstein’s thrall. Andrew has denied her allegations and admitted no guilt in the settlement.

Even as Andrew mourned his mother, he was jeered in Scotland by someone calling him a “ sick old man ” during the Queen’s funeral procession there. The alleged 22-year-old male heckler was promptly arrested.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, at age 96. Her funeral is on Monday, following days of official mourning during which family members including Andrew held vigil at her coffin in Westminster Hall.

The Duke will walk next to his older sister, Princess Royal Anne, as well as his younger brother, the Duke of Wessex, and his oldest sibling, now King Charles III, behind the Queen’s coffin on its journey from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, and then again between the Abbey and Wellington Arch.

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide,” Andrew concluded, according to The Guardian . “God save the King.”

With News Wire Services

CELEBRITIES
