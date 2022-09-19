ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baywood-los Osos, CA

Grandparents were showered with love at the 13th Annual Family Fun Fair

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
The Los Osos Rotary Club hosted its 13th annual family fun fair to celebrate generations of family members for Grandparents Day.

The fair featured free admission along with many activities.

Children had the chance to play games to win tickets that could be traded in for face painting, a prize, food, or time in a bounce house.

There was also a 4-H Petting Zoo and a Symphony Petting Zoo.

The Girl Scouts and Marine Mammal Center hosted activities for all ages as well.

Route 66 had a rock-n-roll performance.

The event was supposed to last until 4 PM, but it ended early because of weather conditions.

"Because it started to get too wet, the kids were getting wet, even though they wanted to stay and play, we had to be adults and say it was time to go home," explained Michelle Feldman, who is the Rotary Club President Event Chair.

Even though rain ended the event early, Feldman said families who came still had a good time.

The Rotary Club will be back again next year to host another family fun fair.

