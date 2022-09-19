Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Men's soccer hosts CCSU, Siena as Ivy play approaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown men's soccer team will play a pair of home games before Ivy League play begins next week. The Bears will host Central Connecticut State this Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. followed by a matchup with Siena on Saturday, Sept. 24 also at 7 p.m.
brownbears.com
Adams and Govan Named to 2022 NFHCA Collegiate Watch List
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Junior Imogen Govan and freshman Lucy Adams were named to the 2022 NFHCA Collegiate Watch List late last week. The list represents student-athletes from the Division I, II, and III level with the strongest potential for consideration to the 2022 NFHCA All-Region and All-America teams.
brownbears.com
Gogo Peters named Ivy Rookie of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown men's soccer freshman Jamin Gogo Peters has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Gogo Peters had a five-point game against UMass Lowell in which he scored two goals and assisted on another in the Bears' 5-2 victory. His first goal of the game was also the first of his career.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey's Pellegrino Named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown freshman Lexi Pellegrino has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in Brown's weekend in Maryland. Pellegrino scored the game-tying goal in Brown's 2-1 win over Towson on Friday (Sept. 16) and added another goal in Brown's 3-2 overtime loss to VCU on Sunday (Sept. 18).
Hometown Hero: Patrick Conserve, Cumberland
PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Patrick Conserve.The two-time reigning 1st Team All-State pick, has made big plays on the Offensive and Defensive lines, helping Cumberland to jump out to a 2-0 start this season. “He came out as a Freshman and was one of our best players, as […]
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Season Tickets On Sale Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey season tickets are now available for the 2022-23 campaign. The season ticket package is $95 for adults and $60 for youth. Each season ticket provides entry to Brown's 13 home games at Meehan Auditorium this winter. The Bears are scheduled to play a...
brownbears.com
Coaches vs. Cancer Member for a Day Golf Auction begins today
Brown men's basketball head coach Mike Martin '04 along with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer, is taking part in the Member for a Day Golf Auction, where golf enthusiasts and Bear fans alike have the opportunity to bid on the chance to play a round with Martin.
Bristol ranked safest college town in US
The report's rankings were based on violent and property crime rates.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
Trespasser forces lockdown at Providence middle school
A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools told 12 News a 16-year-old entered Gilbert Stuart Middle School around 10 a.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
worldatlas.com
The Most Scenic Places in New England For Fall Foliage
As the leaves begin to change color and fall gently to the ground, New England comes alive with an array of colors. From deep reds and oranges to bright yellows and golds, the foliage is simply stunning. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to enjoy the leaves or somewhere to go for a scenic drive, these are some of the most picturesque spots in New England. So, get your camera ready and enjoy the amazing autumn scenery!
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
GoLocalProv
Little Compton “Inspired Contemporary” Hits the Market at $879,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Architectural critic Will Morgan raved about this home in a column in 2021, "Inspired Contemporary Design in Little Compton." Morgan, wrote, "The kitchen and dining area is beneath the sleeping loft, while the two-story-high living room looks out on an abundance of nature: mature...
mybackyardnews.com
SLATER PARK “FRIGHT NIGHT”
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced the “Fright Night in the Park” event schedule taking place at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket, RI. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from October 8 and will continue through Saturday, October 29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the Park.
