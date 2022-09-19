Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Colorado but one organization is hoping to help the community. Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership wants to increase awareness, provide education, and connect those needing resources.

Today they hosted a race against suicide at El Pomar Sports Park in Colorado Springs encouraging the community to run, walk, or crawl to help raise funds to continue their mission.

The Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership is always accepting donations, even if you missed today's event, you can learn more here .

