Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
1 dead, others hurt after multivehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
One person is dead and two others injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland early Sunday morning, police say. In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to reports of two crashes on the northbound side of I-270 near the Montrose Road exit in Rockville around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
One dead and two injured from a multi-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, police say
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash last night in Glen Burnie. Police said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Route 100 westbound, between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road.
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:35 a.m., two separate, but related crashes occurred.
Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions
One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was...
Silver Spring man charged after Bethesda minor dies from fentanyl overdose
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, now that he's been charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in the death of a minor. The criminal complaint has been filed against a 24-year-old named Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick.” Kefyalew lives in Silver Spring, Maryland and, police say that he was in contact with a minor from Bethesda who died in January 2022.
Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
MPD bomb K9 dies in hot car
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Department K9 died in a hot car late Monday morning. Police said that the K9, seven-year-old Rocket, was in a car that was left secured and idling on New York Avenue. His handler found him already dead after returning to the car. MPD K9 cars have a […]
Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.
In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
Pasadena man dies in five car pileup on Route 100
A Pasadena man has died following a five-car pileup Monday night. Police say it started when Kenya Johnson, 47, for some reason was driving east on the westbound side of Route 100.
Man dead after COX cable truck hits power line in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police say a man was operating a bucket truck when he hit a power line in Fairfax County Monday, leaving him dead. The man appeared to be driving a COX cable truck on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane when the crash occurred. The man was...
Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
