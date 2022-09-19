ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Silver Spring man charged after Bethesda minor dies from fentanyl overdose

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, now that he's been charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in the death of a minor. The criminal complaint has been filed against a 24-year-old named Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick.” Kefyalew lives in Silver Spring, Maryland and, police say that he was in contact with a minor from Bethesda who died in January 2022.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

MPD bomb K9 dies in hot car

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Department K9 died in a hot car late Monday morning. Police said that the K9, seven-year-old Rocket, was in a car that was left secured and idling on New York Avenue. His handler found him already dead after returning to the car. MPD K9 cars have a […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

