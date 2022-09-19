ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Shooting, crash in Clarksville believed to be related: Investigation ongoing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting and crash that took place in Clarksville Tuesday night is believed to be the same incident, police say. The incident occurred on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD). The crime scene is between Boradmore Drive and Mill Creek Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Safe Fun Nashville calls on stronger rule enforcements for downtown party buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Safe Fun Nashville is calling on stronger enforcements to existing rules for Nashville party buses. The coalition is urging the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission (TLC) to enforce rules that currently exist that Safe Fun Nashville says are not being enforced. This come as Metro officials plan to meet Thursday to discuss additional new rules for local entertainment party buses.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Child under two years old hit by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child under two years old was reportedly hit by a vehicle Monday in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) said on Sept. 19, the child got on the Dotsonville roadway from their residence in Woodlawn, Tennessee. After deputies arrived, the parents had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Spring Hill police investigating reported assault at Harvey Park

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Spring Hill are investigating an alleged assault reported Monday night at Harvey Park. Officers arrived to the recreational facility on Miles Johnson Parkway around 8:30 p.m. They say the victim and the alleged suspect are acquaintances, and there is no danger to the public.
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Boy, 3, waits to see Nashville crossing guard every morning before daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A longtime school crossing guard in South Nashville has been getting a special visitor each morning: a three-year-old boy who lost his father. Mr. Ernest Murray has worked as a Metro Police crossing guard for 15 years, and currently serves at Tusculum Elementary School and McMurray Middle School. The department recently received a letter from a mother expressing her gratitude for "the man at the stop sign." She says she drops her son off at daycare next to Tusculum Elementary each morning—and every day is a treat.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Old Hickory man, 44, struck and killed crossing Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An Old Hickory man was struck and killed Monday evening while attempting to cross the street, Metro Police say. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was crossing Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe told police he was unable to avoid the collision.
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns

UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
PORTLAND, TN
fox17.com

K-9 sniffs out more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine at BNA

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is in custody after attempting to leave Nashville International Airport with a suitcase filled with methamphetamine, which was detected by a K-9 police dog. Just after midnight Tuesday, an airport safety officer had K-9 Havoc check three bags from a flight which had...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Another Nashville student arrested for threatening gun violence against school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have arrested yet another Nashville student who threatened violence against their school. It's the fifth arrest in the last seven days. Police say the 14-year-old Hillwood High School student created an Instagram post which threatened gunfire in the school. Last Friday, another Hillwood...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! now offering catering at Nashville, Gatlinburg locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tenders in bulk? Yes, please. Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! has launched a catering menu at its 2nd Avenue location in downtown Nashville. The popular chicken joint is now offering chicken tenders, sandwiches, cookies, and more for large groups. The catering menu is also available at Chicken Guy's Gatlinburg spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Reclaim Brookmeade Park said the clean-up is a band-aid on a bigger issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Homeless Impact Division lead cleanup efforts inside Brookmeade, a park where dozens of homeless currently live, on Friday. The group 'Reclaim Brookmeade Park' has been pushing for progress to find solutions and while they say they are thankful for the recent efforts, more needs to be done.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Parents, advocates call on Metro Schools to take hard look at discipline policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Online threats to multiple Metro Nashville Public Schools campuses have left parents, students, and teachers feeling uneasy. Metro Nashville Police said four students were arrested in one week for threatening violence towards schools online. One parent tells FOX 17 News he just wants to see transparency and some conversation around what happened.
NASHVILLE, TN

