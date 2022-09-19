Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Shooting, crash in Clarksville believed to be related: Investigation ongoing
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting and crash that took place in Clarksville Tuesday night is believed to be the same incident, police say. The incident occurred on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD). The crime scene is between Boradmore Drive and Mill Creek Road.
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
Safe Fun Nashville calls on stronger rule enforcements for downtown party buses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Safe Fun Nashville is calling on stronger enforcements to existing rules for Nashville party buses. The coalition is urging the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission (TLC) to enforce rules that currently exist that Safe Fun Nashville says are not being enforced. This come as Metro officials plan to meet Thursday to discuss additional new rules for local entertainment party buses.
Child under two years old hit by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child under two years old was reportedly hit by a vehicle Monday in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) said on Sept. 19, the child got on the Dotsonville roadway from their residence in Woodlawn, Tennessee. After deputies arrived, the parents had...
Spring Hill police investigating reported assault at Harvey Park
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Spring Hill are investigating an alleged assault reported Monday night at Harvey Park. Officers arrived to the recreational facility on Miles Johnson Parkway around 8:30 p.m. They say the victim and the alleged suspect are acquaintances, and there is no danger to the public.
Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
Boy, 3, waits to see Nashville crossing guard every morning before daycare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A longtime school crossing guard in South Nashville has been getting a special visitor each morning: a three-year-old boy who lost his father. Mr. Ernest Murray has worked as a Metro Police crossing guard for 15 years, and currently serves at Tusculum Elementary School and McMurray Middle School. The department recently received a letter from a mother expressing her gratitude for "the man at the stop sign." She says she drops her son off at daycare next to Tusculum Elementary each morning—and every day is a treat.
Old Hickory man, 44, struck and killed crossing Elm Hill Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An Old Hickory man was struck and killed Monday evening while attempting to cross the street, Metro Police say. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was crossing Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe told police he was unable to avoid the collision.
Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns
UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
K-9 sniffs out more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine at BNA
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is in custody after attempting to leave Nashville International Airport with a suitcase filled with methamphetamine, which was detected by a K-9 police dog. Just after midnight Tuesday, an airport safety officer had K-9 Havoc check three bags from a flight which had...
16-year-old Nashville student wanted for bringing loaded gun to school, fleeing premises
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old Nashville student is wanted after an administrator found a loaded gun in his backpack at Maplewood High School. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was found, according to Metro Police. The student fled campus after the discovery of the gun.
Another Nashville student arrested for threatening gun violence against school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have arrested yet another Nashville student who threatened violence against their school. It's the fifth arrest in the last seven days. Police say the 14-year-old Hillwood High School student created an Instagram post which threatened gunfire in the school. Last Friday, another Hillwood...
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! now offering catering at Nashville, Gatlinburg locations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tenders in bulk? Yes, please. Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! has launched a catering menu at its 2nd Avenue location in downtown Nashville. The popular chicken joint is now offering chicken tenders, sandwiches, cookies, and more for large groups. The catering menu is also available at Chicken Guy's Gatlinburg spot.
Reclaim Brookmeade Park said the clean-up is a band-aid on a bigger issue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Homeless Impact Division lead cleanup efforts inside Brookmeade, a park where dozens of homeless currently live, on Friday. The group 'Reclaim Brookmeade Park' has been pushing for progress to find solutions and while they say they are thankful for the recent efforts, more needs to be done.
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
'The suffering cannot continue': Mayor Cooper unveils plan addressing Nashville homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper is now sharing how he wants to spend $50 million of the American Rescue Plan to address homelessness in Nashville. The “housing first” approach is intended to increase housing availability and increase support services for people experiencing homelessness. Here’s a...
Parents, advocates call on Metro Schools to take hard look at discipline policy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Online threats to multiple Metro Nashville Public Schools campuses have left parents, students, and teachers feeling uneasy. Metro Nashville Police said four students were arrested in one week for threatening violence towards schools online. One parent tells FOX 17 News he just wants to see transparency and some conversation around what happened.
Lego Masters premiere's on FOX 17 News: One contestant is from Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Season three of Lego Masters premieres Wednesday on FOX 17 News and one of the contestants comes from right here in Middle Tennessee. College Grove's Kerry Woo is competing in the upcoming season of Lego Masters along with a Knoxville man on a team called the "Grandpappies."
Mayor Cooper set to discuss plan to address Nashville's homeless crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Wednesday, Nashville City Mayor John Cooper is expected to discuss his plan to address the city's homeless crisis. Mayor Cooper wants to use $50 million in federal pandemic relief money to make a real difference in a problem that's getting worse by the day.
