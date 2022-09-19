Read full article on original website
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 22-25
Thursday, Sept. 22: Bud Good’s Emotional Support Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: James Galione, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Ryan Marchand, 6 p.m. Gulfport Brewery & Eatery. 3007 Beach Blvd. S. Friday, Sept. 23: Marianne & The Professor, 6...
Haunted Clearwater: Jolley Trolley launches ghost tours
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Jolley Trolley is hosting a frightfully fun family-friendly ghost tour this season. The trolley will take guests on a ride exploring the historic locations and spooky stories of the region’s haunted past. Among the stops along the way are The Biltmore Hotel, Clearwater Municipal...
Beloved dive bar The Bends celebrates a whirlwind decade in St. Petersburg
Newly-formed booking duo 'We're Sweet Girls' brings a stacked lineup to the bar this weekend.
AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival
AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
Nicholas Sparks at Don Cesar with new book set in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The man behind many people's favorite love stories, including "The Notebook," spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado about his latest book "Dreamland," which is partially set in St. Pete Beach. Nicholas Sparks has written 23 books, all of which became New York Times bestsellers. Sparks...
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices to celebrate 110th birthday
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend with macaroons for 49 cents and eclairs for 59 cents to celebrate its 110th birthday.
A new Pinellas Park bar serves up beer, movies & nostalgia
We kick off the show with a chat about Beerbusters, a new bar in Pinellas Park, modeled after a Blockbuster Video– complete with yellow walls, blue carpet and DVD rentals. We also jump into the debate over tipping ignited by a viral video that raised the question of whether tipping should be mandatory and whether […]
Clearwater ‘Nationals’ Organizers Eyeing Record-Setting 47-Boat Turnout
The owner of the Cox Group, a North Carolina-based marketing, advertising and media relations company, Rodrick Cox has been involved with the Clearwater ‘Nationals’ in Southwest Florida since the first Super Boat International contest there in 2008. And he cannot remember seeing a turnout of teams as large as that of this year’s September Race World Offshore-produced, September 23-25 event, which presently sits at 45 boats including two teams listed as “pending.”
First-of-its-kind anime convention draws thousands to St. Pete Coliseum
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Thousands of costumes, collectors and creative minds passed through the historic Coliseum for the first-ever "Anime St. Pete" convention over the weekend. Anime refers to a specific style of cartoon produced or inspired by Japanese animation. It's gained popularity around the world over recent years, and...
Tin man of South Tampa turns old cans into flowers
Artist Joe Bureker collects old tin cans and transforms them into bright flowers that are now attracting appeal at national art shows garnering him the nickname the Tin Man of South Tampa.
New pizza restaurant Colony Grill opens in Midtown Tampa
The Connecticut-based restaurant is known for its thin crust pies topped with spicy oil.
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Out-of-This-World Pluto has an out-of-this-world personality. This happy, energetic 45-pound pit mix loves to explore and meet people, so if you want to get your steps in and meet new friends, he’s your boy! Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Kristine Goas, you can adopt Pluto for $75, but you must own your home to adopt him.
St. Pete restaurant serves tea in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s well known that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed afternoon tea. So despite more than 4,000 miles separating St. Petersburg from Westminster Hall in London, Jack’s London Grill served up “The Queens Tea” with a delectable variety of thoroughly British delights as customers paid their respects virtually to the queen.
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
10 Best Wings in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I’ve been bingeing on food history, and gorging myself on culinary education for the past couple of years, and the more I learn and experience, the more I find out about disagreements and controversy everywhere. Should you use the water pan or not in your Weber Smoking Mountain Cooker? Chili with or without beans? What’s the best pizza dough recipe?
Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark
The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim
PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15
6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000. 6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson) This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths....
