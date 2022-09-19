ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘Washington needs to do its job’: Gov. Baker cites need for immigration reform

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsWEZ_0i0pt03700

As local leaders weigh the long term options for the group of 50 migrants that landed unexpectedly on Martha’s Vineyard last week, Governor Charlie Baker took the time to state his frustration with a system that he says he has lobbied to reform in the past.

The governor delivered his remarks at a press conference for the re-opening of the Orange Line on Monday.

“Sending people all over the country, many who have no idea why they’re being sent, where they’re going, isn’t a solution to the very screwed up immigration system we have in the US,” said Baker. “For many, many, many years, I’ve been urging Republicans and Democrats in Washington to get together and pass meaningful immigration reform.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the move to send the Migrants to Massachusetts. While Baker disagreed with the manner in which the event was undertaken, he also stated that the larger problem of immigration is one out of reach of the likes of governors.

“It’s not a secret to anyone our immigration system is broken. And it’s not a secret that the border is also broken because our immigration system is broken. States cant fix it. So any conversation with any governor doesn’t really get me anywhere,” said Baker.

Baker also took the time to state his pleasure with the response that the migrants received on Martha’s Vineyard.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way Martha’s Vineyard responded to this and we will do what we need to do to help these folks who are now at Joint Base Cape Cod,” said Baker. “There are people coming here every day with various standings in respect to immigration and their status. And there are a number of non-profits and local and state agencies that do the best to help folks.”

Still, Baker reiterated his belief that the United States’ immigration system is not feasible in the long term.

“What really needs to happen here is that Washington needs to do its job. And its job is to come up with an immigration policy that is enforceable, that works and that the people understand. Because we certainly don’t have that now. And this is just another example of that.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Bad O Knows
2d ago

I remember when Obama had a plan for Immigration Reform and Mitch McConnell made sure it didn't go anywhere. The GOP can't let Reform happen or they would have no election platform. They moan and whine about it for political theater and their Supporters swallow hook, line, and sinker.

Reply(3)
4
Related
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
OHIO STATE
WCVB

Election officials across Massachusetts bombarded with records requests

BOSTON — The Secretary of the Commonwealth says election officials in Massachusetts are being flooded with conspiracy-filled public records requests regarding the 2020 presidential election. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the local election officials have received hundreds if not thousands of requests about voting machines and communications...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
WCVB

Gov. Charlie Baker vents about 'screwed up' immigration system

BOSTON — In the days since two charter planes full of asylum seekers from Venezuela landed on Martha's Vineyard at the behest of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the situation remains at top-of-mind for many on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers have called for federal investigations into DeSantis and Florida's use of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4

By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Ron Desantis
WBUR

Checking in on relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Hurricane Fiona has devastated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands with property damage and without power. Here in Massachusetts, more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans live in Massachusetts. We check in on how local relief efforts are going and get a wider historical perspective on hurricane responses on the island.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DCist

D.C. Makes Move To Ban Right Turns At Red Lights, Implement ‘Idaho Stop’ For Cyclists

D.C. might be eliminating the right turn on red by 2025 in the name of safety. The D.C. Council is closer to making two big changes to traffic laws in the city. Lawmakers voted 13-0 Tuesday in support of the Safer Intersections Act, a bill that bans right turns at all red lights by 2025 and allows cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs if the intersection is clear of pedestrians and vehicles.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Reform#Immigration Policy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Vineyard#The Orange Line#Republicans#Democrats#Migrants
Daily Voice

No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports

D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported. Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
MassLive.com

Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge’s decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand. The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.
MAINE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race

A new Goucher Poll released Monday morning shows how some Maryland voters intend to vote in the race for governor. The Goucher/Baltimore Banner/WYPR poll indicates more Maryland voters are leaning toward Democratic nominee Wes Moore. If the general election for governor were held today, 53% said they would vote for Moore and 31% for Republican nominee Dan Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
121K+
Followers
128K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy