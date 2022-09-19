‘Washington needs to do its job’: Gov. Baker cites need for immigration reform

As local leaders weigh the long term options for the group of 50 migrants that landed unexpectedly on Martha’s Vineyard last week, Governor Charlie Baker took the time to state his frustration with a system that he says he has lobbied to reform in the past.

The governor delivered his remarks at a press conference for the re-opening of the Orange Line on Monday.

“Sending people all over the country, many who have no idea why they’re being sent, where they’re going, isn’t a solution to the very screwed up immigration system we have in the US,” said Baker. “For many, many, many years, I’ve been urging Republicans and Democrats in Washington to get together and pass meaningful immigration reform.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the move to send the Migrants to Massachusetts. While Baker disagreed with the manner in which the event was undertaken, he also stated that the larger problem of immigration is one out of reach of the likes of governors.

“It’s not a secret to anyone our immigration system is broken. And it’s not a secret that the border is also broken because our immigration system is broken. States cant fix it. So any conversation with any governor doesn’t really get me anywhere,” said Baker.

Baker also took the time to state his pleasure with the response that the migrants received on Martha’s Vineyard.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way Martha’s Vineyard responded to this and we will do what we need to do to help these folks who are now at Joint Base Cape Cod,” said Baker. “There are people coming here every day with various standings in respect to immigration and their status. And there are a number of non-profits and local and state agencies that do the best to help folks.”

Still, Baker reiterated his belief that the United States’ immigration system is not feasible in the long term.

“What really needs to happen here is that Washington needs to do its job. And its job is to come up with an immigration policy that is enforceable, that works and that the people understand. Because we certainly don’t have that now. And this is just another example of that.”

